Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS S23E16: "S.O.S." Preview; S23 Finale Overview, Image Released

Along with our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS, S23E16: "S.O.S.," we look at the Season 23 finale, S23E20: "Sons and Daughters."

Article Summary NCIS S23E16 "S.O.S." sees the team unravel the mystery of a Navy pilot's return after a year-long disappearance.

Episode preview features official synopsis, trailer, and three exclusive sneak peek videos for S23E16.

Season 23 finale "Sons and Daughters" teases a new bombing that exposes a lingering, dangerous conspiracy.

Early preview and overview for the Season 23 finale set the stage for major plot twists and dramatic turns.

When a pilot returns after her plane vanished a year ago, the team confronts a mystery with more layers than they realize in tonight's episode of CBS's long-running series NCIS, S23E16: "S.O.S." Along with an official overview and image gallery, we've also dropped in a trailer and a trio of sneak peeks. Following that, we have the overview and early preview image for the Season 23 finale, May 12th's S23E20: "Sons and Daughters" – and that's all waiting for you below:

NCIS S23E16: "S.O.S." & Season 23 Finale Previews

NCIS Season 23 Episode 16: "S.O.S." – A Navy lieutenant resurfaces a year after her plane vanished with a story that doesn't quite add up. As the team peels back the mystery of a crash that was anything but accidental, every answer sparks a new twist. Written by Sydney Mitchel & Amy Rutberg and directed by Rocky Carroll.

NCIS Season 23 Episode 20: "Sons and Daughters" – One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn't the work of a lone wolf – a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty. Written by Christopher J. Waild and directed by Jose Clemente Hernandez.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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