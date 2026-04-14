Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: chappelle's show, dave chappelle

Chappelle's Show: Chappelle "Considering" Sketch Comedy Series Revisit

During an interview with AP, Dave Chappelle revealed that he's "considering" revisiting his sketch comedy series, Chappelle's Show.

Article Summary Dave Chappelle reveals he's considering a return to the iconic Chappelle's Show after years away.

Creative control issues and burnout helped lead to Chappelle's original departure from the Comedy Central hit series.

A potential revisit could mean a reunion, a documentary, or even a behind-the-scenes commentary special.

Fans still celebrate classic sketches like Charlie Murphy's legendary Prince basketball story.

Though it ran for only two seasons and three years (the abbreviated third season was comprised of unreleased sketches), comedians Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan's sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show would go on to change the face of sketch comedy in ways we haven't seen since the early days of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Citing burnout, concerns about losing his creative control, and issues with his work environment, Chappelle would walk away from the Comedy Central series and never look back. But could that be about to change – at least in a small way?

In a wide-ranging interview with AP writer/reporter Jonathan Landrum, Jr., Chappelle was asked if he would ever consider revisiting the influential sketch comedy series – and he dropped a very surprising answer. "If you'd asked me that question a year ago, I'd have told you absolutely not. But in the last few weeks … I'm considering it," the comedian shared, officially leaving the door slightly open for something down the road. Does that mean a new series or another season? Not necessarily, and probably not at all. But that doesn't mean there couldn't be a reunion-like special, or maybe a documentary about how Chappelle's Show went from concept to reality. Personally, we would love to hear a current "director's commentary" from Chappelle, the rest of the cast, and the writers to get their perspectives after 20+ years.

In a run of popular sketches and segments that fans still talk about from Chappelle's Show, the late Charlie Murphy's "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories" moments rank at the top of many lists. In one particular segment, Murphy told the story og how the late musical artist Prince and his crew challenged Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy, and their crew to a game of basketball. When the dust settled, the game turned out to be a one-sided effort – but not in the way you (or the Murphys) would've thought. But at least there were consolation pancakes for the losers (seriously). While promoting his Paramount and Amazon film Coming 2 America in February 2021, Eddie Murphy finally told his side of the story of the 1985 pick-up basketball game with Prince between "the shirts and the blouses" in an appearance on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon. Spoiler? It sounds like Charlie Murphy wasn't exaggerating…

"That is totally and absolutely accurate," Murphy shared with Fallon. "My brother was like, 'Okay, it's going to be shirts against blouses.' [Laughs] The blouses won; they beat the s*** out of us. We had one dude on our squad Larry who could play, and he didn't have no shoes, so Prince gave him some sneakers. And Prince wore like two, three sizes smaller than Larry, but Larry was so excited to have Prince's sneakers on, he put those tiny sneakers on his feet, and he couldn't do his game right. So we lost. The one dude who could play, Prince's shoes had him shutdown."

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