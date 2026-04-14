Posted in: Comics, Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios

Disney Layoffs Expected to Hit Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Studios

Reports are that Disney's layoffs will impact 8% of Marvel Entertainment and Marvel Studios' workforce, including TV/Film, comics, and more.

Though there had been rumblings that layoffs were on the way when the buzz began building that The Walt Disney Company would be looking for a new CEO, they're apparently becoming a reality this week – less than a month after Josh D'Amaro took over the role on March 18th. Previous reports were that 1,000 roles were expected to be axed. The effort to "streamline our operations" (as explained by D'Amaro in a memo to employees on Tuesday) is expected to have a significant impact on the marketing side across the board, as the division is consolidated under Asad Ayaz, the chief marketing and brand officer, according to sources. Now, we're getting more details on where those cuts may be coming from, with Deadline Hollywood and other sources reporting that New York's Marvel Entertainment and Burbank's Marvel Studios could be looking to let approximately 8% of the workforce go.

The layoffs are expected to hit most of the departments in both, including film and television production, comics, and other areas – though cuts to visual development are expected to be sizeable. Reportedly, Marvel Studios is moving forward with "a small team to oversee the hiring of artists on a project-by-project basis who will be outside contractors going forward."

"Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts of the company to ensure we deliver the world-class creativity and innovation our fans value and expect from Disney," D'Amaro wrote in the memo from earlier today. "Given the fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow's needs. As a result, we will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company and have begun notifying impacted employees." You can read the complete letter from D'Amaro below:

Dear Fellow Employees & Cast Members,

We have experienced a great deal of change these last few years, both at the company and across our industries. Knowing firsthand how these moments can bring uncertainty, I want to be open about some difficult news that will be communicated this week.

In January, we announced our unified enterprise marketing and brand organization, designed to serve consumers in an even more connected way. Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts of the company to ensure we deliver the world-class creativity and innovation our fans value and expect from Disney. Given the fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow's needs. As a result, we will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company and have begun notifying impacted employees.

I know this is hard. Those that will be leaving us have done meaningful work here and care deeply about this company. These decisions are not a reflection of their contributions, or of the overall strength of the company. Rather, they reflect our continual evaluation of how to more effectively manage our resources and reinvest in our businesses.

Compassion and respect remain at the heart of our company. As we move forward through this transition, our priority is to support those impacted and help each person navigate what comes next with resources, guidance, and direct support.

Despite these difficult decisions, I remain optimistic about where we're headed as a company. I'm deeply grateful for all of your contributions and for the dedication, professionalism, and care you bring to your work each day. Even in challenging moments, you continue to demonstrate what makes Disney so special.

Josh

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