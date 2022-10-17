A Clockwork Chucky? SYFY & USA Network Share Season 2 Ep. 3 Preview

Well, this is an interesting situation for Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) & Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) to find themselves in heading into this week's episode of "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky. Though Jake's pretty certain that it's not "the main man" himself, our trio has gotten its hands on a Chucky doll. While the obvious initial response may be to go scorched earth on it, Jake has an idea that is either genius or one of the dumbest decisions ever made in the history of horror.

Here's a Look at Chucky Season 2 Episode 3 "Hail Mary!"

"Chucky" Season 2 Episode 3 "Hail Mary!": After finally getting their hands on Chucky, Jake comes up with an idea that just oozes concern. Yup, as you're about to see in the following preview for this week's episode, our heroes attempt to go the "A Clockwork Orange" route and brainwash the demonic doll to fight on their side. Seriously, what could go wrong… right? Here's a look at your sneak preview for S02E03 "Hail Mary!" written by Nick Zigler & Rachael Paradis:

And since it's the Halloween season, it just feels right that we go back to update our scorecards when it comes to Chucky's kill count from S02E01 "Halloween II" and S02E02 "The Sinners Are Much More Fun":

Now here's some insight into what the demonic doll has in store this time around. After his diabolical plan to invade children's hospitals in America was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), now his sworn enemy. Arthur, Arnarson, Lind & Tilly join Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler), and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher). Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke also appear this season.