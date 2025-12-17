Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: a different world

A Different World: Guy, Hardison, Summer, Bell Returning for Sequel

Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer & Darryl M. Bell will reprise their original series roles for the A Different World sequel series.

Sequel follows Deborah, daughter of Dwayne and Whitley, starting her freshman year at Hillman College.

Debbie Allen returns to direct and executive produce, with Felicia Pride on board as showrunner and executive producer.

New cast members join the original stars, with more legacy character appearances teased for longtime fans.

We've got some great news to pass along to all of the A Different World fans out there who've been hoping the upcoming sequel series from Netflix, Director/EP Debbie Allen, and Showrunner/EP Felicia Pride (Grey's Anatomy, Bel-Air) would include as much of the original cast as possible. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell will return for the new series in recurring roles. Maleah Joi Moon (Hell's Kitchen) stars as Deborah, the free-spirited, well-intentioned yet rebellious youngest child of Hardison and Guy's original characters, Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. The series follows Deborah as she enters her freshman year at their HBCU alma mater and finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape. She sets out to build her own legacy — while having the time of her life — alongside a whole new generation of Hillman's best and brightest. Summer will reprise her role as Freddie Brooks, with Bell returning as Ron "Ronaldus" Johnson.

"'A Different World is back!!! YAY!! We are over the moon to bring this much-anticipated sequel with our returning legacy stars Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell! These beloved characters are returning in a major way that respects their history while engaging exciting storylines that are relevant to issues of today," Allen and Pride shared in a joint statement. "Throughout the season, fans will have a chance to reunite with these O.G. characters and see how their lives have evolved into 'A Different World.' And as the story unfolds, there will be more cast surprises in store for longtime fans. We can't wait for lovers of the show to experience this new chapter as a real continuation of the legacy show, and we're excited to welcome new audiences to Hillman."

Joining Moon are Alijah Kai (Everybody Hates Chris) as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche (One Of Us Is Lying) as Kojo, Cornell Young IV (Doing Life) as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall (The Idea of You) as Amir, and newcomer Kennedi Reece as Hazel. Original series director and producer Debbie Allen is returning as executive producer and will direct three episodes (including the series opener). Original series writers Reggie Rock Bythewood (Get on the Bus, Swagger) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love & Basketball) return as executive producers, alongside Mandy Summers (That '90s Show, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh) and Tom Werner (The Connors, Rosanne, A Different World).

