Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", game of thrones

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Flooding Pauses Season 2 Production

Reports are that flooding and weather have forced HBO to hit the pause button on production of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2.

Article Summary Production of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 was reportedly halted due to major flooding in Gran Canaria.

Epic rainfall from Storm Therese reportedly caused dam overflow, submerging key filming structures on the island.

The set is being relocated to mainland Spain as crews await improved conditions to resume shooting.

No injuries were reported among cast or crew, but the show’s schedule could see some delays.

Game of Thrones fans might be waiting a little longer for Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to arrive, as Mother Nature has played a role in the show's filming schedule. The show was in production on the island of Gran Canaria (one of Spain's Canary Islands off the coast of Morocco), filming episodes for the second season. But according to a report by Atlantico Hoy, HBO had to hit the pause button for now after the island experienced epic flooding this week.

Island Flooding Has Halted Filming of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The cast and crew were forced to abandon the set at the Gran Canaria summit, as they are in the process of moving production to mainland Spain. According to the report, "The heavy rainfall recorded during the winter, especially after Storm Therese, has caused the Las Niñas Dam to reach levels not seen in the last 15 years, since the last time the reservoir overflowed. This flooding has submerged part of the structures built for filming, rendering the location unusable."

No word yet on how far back the schedule has been pushed for the show to complete what it was filming at the time, or if the flooding will impact any content that still needs to be filmed. On the positive side, there are no reports of cast or crew being injured during the flooding, so for the time being, it appears everyone involved with the production is fine. Just inconvenienced due to circumstances no one could have controlled.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

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