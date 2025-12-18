Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Goes Behind the Scenes of GOT Prequel

George R.R. Martin, Ira Parker, Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, and more take viewers behind the scenes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

With a month to go until writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin (GRRM) and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey (Ser Duncan the Tall, aka Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg)-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms begins hitting HBO and HBO Max screens, fans are getting a chance to check out what went down to make the series a reality. In "Welcome to 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,'" Martin, Parker, Claffey, Ansell, Finn Bennett (Aerion Targaryen), and more offer insights into the characters and how the series can establish itself as its own thing without being beholden to what we know comes after this time period.

Here's a look behind the scenes at how the prequel series came to life, followed by a previously released clip, overview, image gallery, and more:

In the clip below, Dunk and Egg get into a back-and-forth about what a knight does (and doesn't) look like – with neither being particularly impressed with the other. And don't forget that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuts on January 18th:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: An Overview

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

