A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Is Henry Cavill Joining GOT Universe?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star Peter Claffey addressed the rumors that Henry Cavill was joining the "Game of Thrones" universe.

Article Summary Rumors swirled about Henry Cavill joining the Game of Thrones universe after a Comic Con interview slip.

Peter Claffey, star of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, quickly clarified the misunderstanding online.

Claffey denied any connection between Cavill and the show, saying Dex’s comments were misinterpreted.

The Cavill speculation began after comparisons to his Witcher role, fueling fan theories about a cameo.

Before a new episode of writers/executive producers George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker's Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell-starring A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms hits our screens tonight, it's time to put to rest some rumblings about Henry Cavill (The Witcher) joining the "Game of Thrones" universe to rest. It all started when a video from New York Comic Con surfaced over the weekend, showing Claffey and Ansell doing a press interview. After asking a PR rep if he could speak freely and being told that was fine, just as long as spoilers were held back until after the show began airing, Claffey compared Dunk to Cavill's Geralt of Rivia from the first season of Netflix's The Witcher.

At one point, Ansell says, "Can we say that Henry Cavill…," before being cut off by Claffey. "No, no, no – God don't say that… Sorry… You didn't hear that [laughs]," Claffey responded. Many took that interaction to mean Cavill could be making an appearance, with legendary Targaryen figure Daemon Blackfyre eyed for a possible role. Earlier today, Claffey took to social media to put to rest the rumors, writing it off as a "complete misunderstanding" and nothing more. "Just to clarify, the thing Dex was referring to in the interview had nothing to do with Henry Cavill coming into the show or the GOT universe (I wish!)," Claffey wrote as an Instagram Stories post. "Complete misunderstanding 😂Hope everyone enjoys the Trial of the Seven."

Here's a look at what Claffey had to share earlier today, clearing up the rumors/confusion:

A century before the events of "Game of Thrones," two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Daniel Monks. Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R. R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ira Parker. Executive Producers Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis. Directors, Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.

