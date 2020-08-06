A League of Their Own Rounds the Bases with Amazon Series Order

Nearly five months after the project locked in an impressive cast, Amazon Studios is giving Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), and Sony Pictures TV's reimagining of Penny Marshall's 1992 film A League of Their Own a chance to get in the game with a series order. D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam), Kelly McCormack (Killjoys), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta), Chanté Adams (Bad Hair), and Roberta Colindrez (Vida) join Jacobson on the series. Melanie Field (Florida Girls), Molly Ephraim (Perry Mason), and Kate Berlant (The Good Place) are set to recur.

"28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life." said Graham and Jacobson. "It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities."

With a pilot directed by Jamie Babbit and written by Jacobson, Amazon Prime's A League of Their Own is an hour-long comedy/drama that tells the personal stories of the women surrounding the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show begins with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the Rockford Peaches season-to-season as they struggle to keep the team alive through close games, injuries, late-night bar crawls, sexual awakenings, not crying, and road trips across a rapidly changing the United States. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it

A League of Their Own is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, in association with Field Trip Productions. Graham and Jacobson executive produce, alongside Field Trip's Hailey Wierengo. Elizabeth Koe serves as co-executive producer, with pilot director Jamie Babbit also executive producing the opener.