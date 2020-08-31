A.P. Bio Season 3 First-Look: Meet Helen- Jack's Ultimate Distractor

To celebrate the return of now-Peacock's Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Patton Oswalt (Happy!)-starring series A.P. Bio for a third season, Bleeding Cool has some very interesting interviews lined up for this week. Earlier today, we posted our conversation with Lyric Lewis (Stef), Mary Sohn (Mary), and Jean Villepique (Michelle) where we discussed what it was like finding out the series would be returning and what viewers can expect from the new season. On Wednesday, we'll have more of our one-on-one with Howerton, while Tuesday brings Paul Pell aka Helen- which brings us to the following sneak preview for the third season. In the clip, Helen's need to take Jack's (Howerton) class may not be the burden the rest of the class thinks/hopes she is. In fact, she might just be the very "distractor" Jack's needs for his next plan to work.

Here's an extended sneak preview for the third season of A.P. Bio, making its debut on Peacock this Thursday, September 3rd:

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.