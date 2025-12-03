Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: A Thousand Blows

A Thousand Blows Season 2 Arrives Jan. 9th; Official Trailer Released

Hitting Hulu on January 9th, here's the trailer for Steven Knight's Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham, and Erin Doherty-starring A Thousand Blows.

Article Summary A Thousand Blows Season 2 premieres January 9th on Hulu and Disney+, continuing the gripping Victorian saga.

Watch the official trailer for a first look at the intense drama and high-stakes battles in 1880s London.

Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham, and Erin Doherty return to lead a powerful cast in the new season.

Creator Steven Knight delivers more action as alliances shift and the fight for survival intensifies.

Coming off a highly acclaimed and well-received first season. Hulu and series creator Steven Knight's Malachi Kirby, Stephen Graham, and Erin Doherty-starring A Thousand Blows will premiere its second season on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. (and Disney+ internationally) on January 9, 2026. To honor the occasion, the streaming service released an official Season 2 trailer and key art poster for the intense and gripping Victorian drama. Inspired by the true-life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s, the second season picks up one year from where the first season's finale left things.

Hezekiah's Moscow (Kirby), a shadow of the man he once was, whilst Sugar Goodson (Graham) is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death. Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr (Doherty) bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond (Darci Shaw). In Mary's absence, Eliza Moody's (Hannah Walters) failed reign as Queen has seen her exiled, whilst Indigo Jeremy (Robert Glenister) has taken back control of the Elephants. Mary is back to reassemble the Forty Elephants and reclaim her crown. She sobers Sugar up; she has a use for him yet and forms a reluctant alliance with Hezekiah to take down Indigo Jeremy once and for all. As always, Mary has a plan. And this time it's riskier than ever.

Also set to return for the second season are James Nelson-Joyce as Edward "Treacle" Goodson, Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer, Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover, Jason Tobin as Mr. Lao, Susan Lynch as Jane Carr, Daniel Mays as William "Punch" Lewis, Gary Lewis as Jack Mac, Aliyah Odoffin as Victoria Davies, and Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy. Joining the ensemble cast are Ned Dennehy as Bull Jeremy and Catherine McCormack as Sophie Lyons.

Hulu's A Thousand Blows is created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, House of Guiness), and is executive-produced by Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, and Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!