Aaron Rodgers Reportedly NOT Leaving Losing Team for RFK Jr. Team

Aaron Rodgers might have the New York Jets to kick around for another season, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly not picking him for VP.

Okay, on the bright side? Aaron Rodgers can now spend more time being laser-focused on getting the New York Jets to 8-9 next season, offering more insights on the next "bright, shiny thing" he read about online that must be true, and pushing back on CNN's reporting that he peddled in Sandy Hook shooting conspiracies in private. Earlier this week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made it clear that Rodgers was in serious consideration to be his running mate – because that's what happens when someone like ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump sets a bar so low that literally everyone thinks they could be POTUS now. But it looks like the tides have changed, with Mediate.com reporting that Rodgers is no longer in the running. Why? Because it's being reported that California-based attorney & entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan will be RFK Jr.'s VP pick – with Mediate's report adding that some donors were allegedly concerned about Rodgers being named,

In a report in The New York Times from earlier this week, Kennedy confirmed that he had Rodgers and former Minnesota governor, professional wrestler & actor Jesse Ventura at the top of his list of potential running mates – with Kennedy & Rodgers reportedly speaking "pretty continuously" over the past few months. The Independent-running candidate needs to name a vice-presidential running in the next few weeks to be in line with states that require a VP pick to be able to be on the ballot. NYT reporter Rebecca Davis O'Brien also noted in the piece that a domain name for a "Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Aaron Rodgers" ticket was registered via GoDaddy last week – but there is the NFL factor to consider, with Rodgers previously on the record saying that he has a few more seasons left in him. Aside from Rodgers & Ventura, it was reported from sources that names such as former Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Andrew Yang – former POTUS & New York City mayor candidate – had discussions about taking the position but declined.

