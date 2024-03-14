Posted in: NFL, Opinion, Sports, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Aaron Rodgers, cnn, RFK Jr, robert f. kennedy jr, Sandy Hook

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to CNN Sandy Hook Shooting Conspiracy Report

NFL QB Aaron Rodgers responded to CNN's report alleging he promoted fake conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

It seems like New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers can make headlines even when he's reportedly on vacation and off the media grid. Earlier this week, we learned that Robert F. Kennedy Jr is strongly considering adding Rodgers to his 2024 ticket as his VP pick. A day later, Rodgers was the subject of a CNN report alleging that he promoted fake conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in private conversations. The report was based on two sources – one was granted anonymity to avoid any potential backlash, and the other was CNN's Pamela Brown. Brown alleged that Rodger spoke of the tragedy as something that the government planned, and the media turned a blind eye to it. The anonymous source claimed that Rodgers said to them that "Sandy Hook never happened … All those children never existed. They were all actors." Earlier today, Rodgers took to Twittter/X in an attempt to clarify his position.

As I'm on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place," Rodgers wrote in his tweet/x from earlier today, addressing the shooting but not the claims made in the segment. "Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected, along with the entire Sandy Hook community."

In a report in The New York Times from earlier this week, Kennedy confirmed that he had Rodgers and former Minnesota governor, professional wrestler & actor Jesse Ventura at the top of his list of potential running mates – with Kennedy & Rodgers reportedly speaking "pretty continuously" over the past few months. The Independent-running candidate needs to name a vice-presidential running in the next few weeks to be in line with states that require a VP pick to be able to be on the ballot. NYT reporter Rebecca Davis O'Brien also noted in the piece that a domain name for a "Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Aaron Rodgers" ticket was registered via GoDaddy last week – but there is the NFL factor to consider, with Rodgers previously on the record saying that he has a few more seasons left in him. Aside from Rodgers & Ventura, it was reported from sources that names such as former Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Andrew Yang – former POTUS & New York City mayor candidate – had discussions about taking the position but declined.

