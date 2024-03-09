Posted in: ABC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, ABC, preview, season 3

Abbott Elementary S03: ABC Shares Sneak Peek at Post-Oscars Episode

Check out this ABC sneak preview for Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, with "Willard R. Abbott" airing Sunday night after the Oscars.

We know what you're thinking. Sure, it's great that ABC scheduled a new episode of series creator & star Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary to air after Sunday night's Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Academy Awards broadcast – but are you going to have to stay up until 2 am to see it or watch it the next day? Thankfully, the Oscars are starting an hour earlier this year, meaning the award-winning sitcom is set to air at 10:32 pm ET (barring the awards show not ending on time) – a much better prospect than having it air at 11:30 pm ET, the awards show foes over, and now it's not hitting screens until well after midnight. With that in mind, we have a look at the "historic" episode that awaits, with an official overview, preview images & a special sneak peek at "Willard R. Abbott":

Abbott Elementary Season 3 "Willard R. Abbott" Preview

Abbott Elementary Season 3 "Willard R. Abbott": Abbott Elementary is deemed a Philadelphia historical landmark, much to Ava (Janelle James) and Janine's (Quinta Brunson) delight; however, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) are not as impressed. The school plans a celebration in honor of its namesake, but not everything goes as planned. Written by Morgan Murphy, here's a look at the images gallery & sneak peek at the special episode:

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios produce the series.

