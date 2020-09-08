Fans of NBA star and executive producer Steph Curry's Holey Moley! and executive producer Ryan Reynolds' ("Deadpool" franchise) Don't are going to like what Rob Mills, head of ABC's non-scripted programming, had to say about those respective shows on Tuesday morning. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Mills is sounding pretty optimistic about a third season of the mini-golf competition series and a second season of the "wacky challenges" game show.

With commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, along with sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, Holey Moley! has gone from being a "surprise hit" to a proven programming commodity (with two special episodes being developed to air after the season to take advantage of the show's success). Two major factors in play that are good signs for a third season? ABC owns the rights to the series, and work is already underway to adapt the series on the international stage. "We view Holey Moley as one of our signature shows, it certainly has had a lot of chatter, it's ratings are up this year," Mills explained. "Holey Moley has been one of our breakouts and I'd be shocked that there's an ABC [next summer] without Holey Moley." The series' second season wraps up on Wednesday with "A Finale of Epic Proportions."

With Reynolds executive-producing and Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Big Little Lies) hosting, Don't premiered over the summer and went on to become another hit for the broadcast network. For Mills, it was Reynolds' unique take on the concept and game show format that made the top-ranked shows of the summer stand out. "I thought Ryan put his own spin on a show that could have felt the same as any of the game show," Mills explained. He made it feel distinctly Ryan Reynolds, so that's exciting for us and we're talking about what a second season could look like,."