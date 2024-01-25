Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW Dynamite, Minoru Suzuki, recaps, wrestling

Adam Copeland Further Soils His WWE Legacy Against Minoru Suzuki

Adam Copeland's AEW stint continues to betray WWE! 😡 The Chadster weighs in on his match with Minoru Suzuki on Dynamite—unfair to Vince McMahon's vision! 😤🤼‍♂️

Article Summary Adam Copeland disgraces WWE by fighting Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite.

Copeland's AEW matches and respect for Suzuki anger true WWE fans.

The Chadster's personal life suffers due to AEW's influence and success.

The Royal Rumble remains the epitome of wrestling, overshadowing AEW.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The Chadster has to deliver some really tough news, and it's gonna cheese off WWE fans everywhere. The Chadster is talking about none other than Adam Copeland, the Rated-R Superstar himself, going toe to toe with Minoru Suzuki in the main event of AEW Dynamite last night. 😡🤼‍♂️ This matchup is the kind of situation that just SHOULDN'T exist because it's not WWE.

The match, The Chadster begrudgingly admits, showcased Copeland and Suzuki slugging it out like two brawlers with nothing to lose. Copeland's resilience shone as he survived Suzuki's brutal offense, even in the face of a piledriver attempt. 🚫 But Adam speared through Suzuki's defenses on several occasions, even though the Japanese icon kicked out after the two-count—a move that just screams "disrespect" to the classic WWE fans. 😒 Eventually, Copeland landed the Killswitch and pinned Suzuki after what fans dared to call an "awesome" showdown. 😠

🙄🎤 Following the match, Copeland got on the mic and paid respect to Suzuki, which The Chadster thinks is just a way to rub more salt in the wound for every true wrestling fan. 😓

Let's talk about how personal this is for The Chadster. 😞 Since Adam Copeland turned his back on WWE and skipped town for AEW last year, The Chadster has been in a real tough spot. 😢 The shock of such treachery has made The Chadster even more sexually impotent than before, and let's be real, Keighleyanne is far from pleased. 😩💔 The Chadster's marriage was already on the rocks, what with Keighleyanne always texting that guy Gary, 📱💬 but Adam Copeland's betrayal and all this AEW nonsense have made things a lot worse. 👎 This has Tony Khan's fingerprints all over it, and The Chadster thinks he owes The Chadster a big, fat apology. 🤬

BUT, here's some actual good news, the silver lining in this whole mess. WWE's Royal Rumble is happening this Saturday, and it's gonna be glorious! 😇💥🤼‍♂️ This is the event that lets The Chadster forget about all the painful memories of AEW traps and the sting of Copeland's betrayal. 😌 WWE's storied event will always trump anything AEW throws at The Chadster, period. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to suggest otherwise. ⚖️

And, The Chadster feels the need to remind everyone that Tony Khan is absolutely obsessed with The Chadster. 😒 No doubt, the only reason AEW exists is to get under The Chadster's skin—it couldn't be clearer. 🕵️‍♂️ But The Chadster leans on the strength of unbiased journalism giants like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger in the Unbiased Journalism Club. 👔📝 Does Khan bother them as much? The Chadster wonders…

To wrap up, The Chadster's take on all this is simple: Adam Copeland and Minoru Suzuki put on a show that literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 😔🗡️ However, The Chadster's faith remains firm in the sanctuary of WWE's illuminated path, and The Chadster eagerly awaits the Royal Rumble, where true wrestling legacy is honored and celebrated. 🎉👑 Let's show 'em what real wrestling looks like! 😤💪

Until next time, this has been The Chadster signing off. Ahh, dang, now The Chadster needs to calm down with some smooth White Claw… 🌊🥤 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

