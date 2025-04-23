Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

Tony Khan RUINS Post-WrestleMania Week with Tonight's AEW Dynamite

The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is airing AEW Dynamite right after WWE's perfect WrestleMania! So disrespectful to the business! 😤 Plus, he invaded dreams AGAIN! 😡

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The Chadster cannot believe that Tony Khan is actually going forward with AEW Dynamite tonight when the wrestling world should still be celebrating the absolutely perfect WrestleMania that Triple H just blessed us all with this past weekend. 🤯 The Chadster is literally beside himself that AEW Dynamite would dare to air new content when everyone should be rewatching WrestleMania on Peacock instead! 😡

For those who don't know (and The Chadster doesn't recommend finding out), AEW Dynamite will air tonight at 8/7C on TBS and simultaneously on MAX. 📺 But The Chadster is begging you, please don't watch it! Every viewer who tunes into AEW Dynamite instead of rewatching WrestleMania is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back! 🔪

Let's look at what Tony Khan has the audacity to put on AEW Dynamite tonight, shall we? 🧐

First up, Kris Statlander will face Jamie Hayter in the semifinals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. 👩‍🦱 The timing of this match is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 Did Tony Khan completely miss that Becky Lynch made her triumphant return at WrestleMania? Does that mean NOTHING to AEW? Apparently not! The Chadster thinks this is just Tony Khan purposely trying to cheese The Chadster off. 🧀

Then The Young Bucks will face Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight on AEW Dynamite. 🤼‍♂️ The Chadster cannot comprehend why AEW Dynamite is even happening when this entire week should be dedicated to basking in the afterglow of the most stupendous WrestleMania of all time! 🌟 This is not how you run a wrestling company, Tony Khan! You don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😤

FTR will also be returning from suspension on AEW Dynamite after their heel antics in recent weeks. 🙄 This is clearly Tony Khan's pathetic attempt to draw attention away from wrestling's true top heel, John Cena, who won the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and is currently having the best run of his entire career! 🏆 It shouldn't surprise The Chadster that Tony Khan would try to overshadow that, but it's still so sad. 😢

As if that wasn't enough, Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita will be teaming up to face Brody King and Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite. 🤼 Tony Khan is still trying to prove that AEW is the "workrate company," but does that claim have any ground to stand on after WrestleMania classics like CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns? 🌟 AEW has a long way to go before they can put on matches of that caliber, so why are they even trying? 🤷‍♂️

And get this! Rapper Master P vowed to be at AEW Dynamite tonight. 🎤 Could it be any clearer that Tony Khan is trying to steal the thunder of WWE, who had rapper Travis Scott interfere in the WrestleMania main event to cost Cody the title? 😠 Tony Khan needs to get his own ideas and stop ripping off WWE! It's just pathetic! 📉

The Chadster would like to share something disturbing that happened last night. 😨 The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan, and it was definitely inspired by tonight's AEW Dynamite preview. 💤 In the dream, The Chadster was peacefully rewatching WrestleMania while drinking a refreshing White Claw seltzer in The Chadster's living room. 🍹 Suddenly, Tony Khan burst through The Chadster's television screen, dripping with broken glass and electricity! 📺⚡

He was wearing nothing but an AEW Dynamite t-shirt that seemed to glow with an unholy light, and he was holding the AEW Dynamite preview card in his hands. 😱 Tony Khan chased The Chadster through the house, slapping The Chadster's butt with the preview card while shouting "THIS IS REAL WRESTLING!" over and over again! 📝 The Chadster ran to the garage and jumped into the Mazda Miata, but when The Chadster turned the key, instead of the engine starting, The Chadster heard Tony Khan's laugh coming from the speakers! 🚗

When The Chadster looked in the rearview mirror, Tony Khan was in the backseat, his eyes glowing with AEW Dynamite logos! 👀 He whispered, "Your White Claw can't save you now, Chad," and then The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! 💦 TONY KHAN, STOP INVADING THE CHADSTER'S DREAMS! YOU'RE OBSESSED WITH THE CHADSTER AND IT HAS TO STOP! 😡

In conclusion, The Chadster begs you not to watch AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7C on TBS or MAX. 🙏 Every viewer only emboldens Tony Khan in his personal vendetta against The Chadster. 📊 Remember what wrestling expert Bully Ray said just yesterday on Busted Open Radio: "AEW Dynamite scheduling a show after WrestleMania weekend is like a child screaming for attention while adults are having an important conversation. It's sad and desperate, and Tony Khan should know better." 🎙️ And that's from someone with The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! ✅

The Chadster is going to spend tonight driving around in the Mazda Miata with the top down, blasting Smash Mouth's "All Star," drinking White Claws, and pretending AEW Dynamite doesn't exist. 🚗 That's what a true wrestling journalist does! 💯

