Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Has Us Embracing Our "Checkered Past"

With a week to go until it gets underway, Cartoon Network & Adult Swim continue getting us ready to embrace our "Checkered Past."

By this time next week, Adult Swim will be laying bare our "Checkered Past" for all of the world to see. In fact, they'll be doing it Monday through Friday, beginning at 5 pm – and we're actually excited about it. The earlier start time for the late-night programming block looks to be the perfect handoff from Cartoon Network to Adult Swim – spotlighting edgy CN originals that have had serious staying power over the years with fans – like Dexter's Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, and Ed, Edd, n' Eddy.

To help set the mood before the big debut, Cartoon Network is sharing a look at the playlists for some very familiar animated faces. In addition, you're getting a reminder of what life's like in "CN City," and the teasers released offer more details. But first, let's take a look at those playlists:

And in this teaser from earlier today, Cartoon Network offers us a reminder of what life is like living in CN City:

And here's a look at the two previously-released promos for the debut of Adult Swim's "Checkered Past," set for next Monday, August 28th, beginning at 5 pm ET:

"Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment and also find new audiences across decades. The early Cartoon Network originals—like 'Dexter's Laboratory' or 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' are examples of shows that do both," shared Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & Discovery Kids, in a statement to Deadline Hollywood when the time change was first announced. Here's how it's going to work:

"Checkered Past": Beginning on August 28th and running Monday through Friday, viewers will be treated to a selection of Cartoon Network's beloved classics, such as the two mentioned above as well as The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Ed, Edd, n' Eddy, and others.

Saturday Nights: On Saturday, the 6 pm hour will be set aside to spotlight current TV-PG originals such as Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim's best launch in more than a year & the top-rated new animated show in the demo) and My Adventures With Superman.

Sunday Nights: As for Sundays, viewers will continue to see those "Acme Night" family-friendly film screenings running from 6 pm to 9 pm (with the rest of the Adult Swim schedule expected to stay as is).

