Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, cartoon network, checkered past

Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Roll Out "Checkered Past" Beginning Today

Beginning today at 5 pm (and running Monday-Friday), Cartoon Network & Adult Swim are set to reveal their "Checkered Past" later today.

Today's the day when our "Checkered Past" gets exposed by Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. No, it doesn't have anything to do with them finding those shady Polaroids you keep tucked away in the shoebox in your closet – so relax (and maybe get some help?). Beginning at 5 pm ET – and running Monday through Friday from this point forward – viewers are getting the perfect handoff from Cartoon Network to Adult Swim. We're talking about a two-hour spotlight on edgy CN originals that have had some serious staying power over the years with fans – like Dexter's Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, and Ed, Edd, n' Eddy. So, to make sure you know the details, here's a look back at how it all works and what's happening on the weekends – as well as the two trailers that do a much better job making the point than we ever could.

A Look at "Checkered Past" from Cartoon Network & Adult Swim

"Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment and also find new audiences across decades. The early Cartoon Network originals—like 'Dexter's Laboratory' or 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' are examples of shows that do both," shared Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & Discovery Kids, in a statement to Deadline Hollywood when the time change was first announced. Here's how it's going to work:

"Checkered Past": Beginning on August 28th and running Monday through Friday, viewers will be treated to a selection of Cartoon Network's beloved classics, such as the two mentioned above as well as The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Ed, Edd, n' Eddy, and others.

Saturday Nights: On Saturday, the 6 pm hour will be set aside to spotlight current TV-PG originals such as Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim's best launch in more than a year & the top-rated new animated show in the demo) and My Adventures With Superman.

Sunday Nights: As for Sundays, viewers will continue to see those "Acme Night" family-friendly film screenings running from 6 pm to 9 pm (with the rest of the Adult Swim schedule expected to stay as is).

And here's a look at the two previously-released promos for the debut of Adult Swim's "Checkered Past," set for next Monday, August 28th, beginning at 5 pm ET:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!