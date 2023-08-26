Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, cartoon network, checkered past, preview, trailer

Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Want Us Vibing with Our "Checkered Past"

With the new programming block kicking off this Monday, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network released two new teasers for "Checkered Past."

Okay. We'll admit it. We bought into the whole concept behind "Checkered Past" the moment Cartoon Network & Adult Swim first announced it. Beginning this Monday, August 28th, at 5 pm ET (and running Monday through Friday from this point forward), viewers will be getting the perfect handoff from Cartoon Network to Adult Swim with a spotlight on edgy CN originals that have had serious staying power over the years with fans – like Dexter's Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, and Ed, Edd, n' Eddy. And we have to give the network and its ever-expanding late-night programming block a ton of credit because their marketing campaign has been seriously on point. And this weekend's latest releases are keeping the twisted vibe going…

Here's a look at some truly disturbing lines from Mandy, followed by a look at some very familiar faces as they kill time before our "Checkered Past" goes public on Monday:

A Look at "Checkered Past" from Cartoon Network & Adult Swim

And here's a look at the two previously-released promos for the debut of Adult Swim's "Checkered Past," set for next Monday, August 28th, beginning at 5 pm ET:

"Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment and also find new audiences across decades. The early Cartoon Network originals—like 'Dexter's Laboratory' or 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' are examples of shows that do both," shared Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & Discovery Kids, in a statement to Deadline Hollywood when the time change was first announced. Here's how it's going to work:

"Checkered Past": Beginning on August 28th and running Monday through Friday, viewers will be treated to a selection of Cartoon Network's beloved classics, such as the two mentioned above as well as The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Ed, Edd, n' Eddy, and others.

Saturday Nights: On Saturday, the 6 pm hour will be set aside to spotlight current TV-PG originals such as Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim's best launch in more than a year & the top-rated new animated show in the demo) and My Adventures With Superman.

Sunday Nights: As for Sundays, viewers will continue to see those "Acme Night" family-friendly film screenings running from 6 pm to 9 pm (with the rest of the Adult Swim schedule expected to stay as is).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!