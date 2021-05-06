Adventure Time: Distant Lands Poster: Has Jake Achieved Enlightenment?

With two weeks to go until HBO Max and Pendleton Ward's Adventure Time: Distant Lands brings Finn the Human and Jake the Dog "Together Again" for their greatest adventure yet, HBO Max is following a look at the special via a teaser will a look at some pretty trippy preview key art. Originally, this chapter was supposed to be the season's wrap-up but that honor now goes to the Peppermint Butler-focused episode "Wizard City" instead- but we're not surprised since Jake and Finn tend to make their own schedules (like we're telling you anything). Our biggest takeaway? Looks like Finn might have some difficulty convincing Jake to resume their adventuring ways- has Jake seen the light and gone Klaus' (Robert Sheehan) route from The Umbrella Academy and became one with the universe? Uh-oh…

Now here's a look at the previously-released teaser for Adventure Time: Distant Lands "Together Again"- hitting HBO Max on May 20:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtfmALwUTiU)

Adventure Time: Distant Lands "Together Again": After a break from adventuring, a series of mysterious events lead Finn and Jake farther from home than they have ever traveled before. When they find themselves face to face with a monstrous evil, Finn and Jake must unite for the adventure of their lifetimes!

