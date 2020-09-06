AEW All Out Results: Big Swole Gets Her Revenge on Britt Baker

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live match-by-match coverage of AEW All Out. Excalibur, Tony Schivone, and Jim Ross are on commentary and they run through the card, and then get right to the opening match of AEW All Out. Big Swole arrives at Britt Baker's dentist office in a Rolls Royce with a referee. Rebel is at the reception desk and Swole beats her down after calling her a ho. Swole finds blood splatters on the floor of one of the dentistry rooms. She then finds cabinet full of chattering toy teeth. Baker breaks a framed diploma over her head from behind and demands the ref "ring the bell". The match begins.

AEW All Out Results – Britt Baker vs. Big Swole – Tooth and Nail Match

Baker tries to extract one of Swole's teeth, but Swole fights back. Reba squirts her with water as Baker runs away.

They fight behind the office near a dumpster and Baker's golf cart.

Reba gets involved to help Baker take control.

Baker DDTs Swole on top of the golf cart. Then she and Reba try to toss her in the dumpster, but Swole fights back.

They fight back in the building where Britt hits a swinging neckbreaker in the hallway to get a two-count.

They fight further up the hallway, with Swole getting some offense in.

But Baker attacks Swole with a power drill in a dentist chair, then asks Reba for some Novocaine.

Swole forces Baker to stab herself in the leg with the needle.

Swole breaks another diploma over Baker's head and then knocks her out with laughing gas for the win.

And with that, the first match of All Out is in the books. For Baker and Swole, I think this is far from the end of their feud. Swole got some measure of revenge on Baker, but the match was far from decisive. I think this continues later with a regular match in a wrestling ring. Stick with Bleeding Cool, as we'll be bringing you live match-by-match coverage from AEW All Out all night.