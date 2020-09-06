AEW All Out Results – Hikaru Shida Narrowly Defeats Thunder Rosa

Well, after two matches that were a little messy, it's time for a potential technical classic that can get AEW All Out back on track. Thunder Rosa comes out, alone. Damn, I was hoping Billy Corgan would come with her. Hikaru Shida comes out next. It's time for the AEW Women's Championship Match to get underway!

AEW All Out Results – Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa – AEW Women's Championship Match

I love that this is the first time we've seen these two in the ring together.

They exchange some moves to start with both women looking good.

Rosa is the first to get aggressive. She lays in kicks and beats Shida up in the corner.

Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone wonder how Rosa will handle being double champion if she wins. Excalibur explains she'll actually be a triple champ, as she's also Tokyo Joshi Pro International Princess Champion. Tony and Jim are impressed with his knowledge.

Shida makes a comeback. She hits a running kneelift on Rosa from the outside on the apron.

Shida takes a chair out and sets it up for some Sabu style offense.

But it's Rosa who uses it to hit a jumping kick.

Rosa inflicts ringside violence on Shida. She stretches Shida on the ring post.

Rosa brings Shida inside, still in control.

Shida makes a comeback and hooks a sleeper on Rosa. She locks the legs and transitions to a rear-naked choke.

Rosa gets out of it and… uh… picks Shida up in a sort of wheelbarrow and slams her head in the bottom turnbuckle?

Rosa continues to control here. This match is, at this point, saving All Out.

Shida tries to come back and put a stretch muffler on Rosa, but Rosa counters to a hurricanrana.

Shida hits a knee strike on Rosa and finally has a shot at getting some real offense in.

She hits a suplex and a running knee, both getting two-counts.

Shida tries the Falcon Arrow, but Rosa rolls her up for a two-count. Then she puts on a sleeper.

Rosa hits a clothesline in the corner, then a double knee strike, then a dropkick that sends Shida to the stage.

Rosa gets Shida on her shoulders, but Shida fights out. They wrestle for control all the way to a different side of the ring, and then Rosa hits a Death Valley Driver on the apron. After rolling Shida inside, that gets a two-count.

Rosa works an armbar. Shida eventually makes a comeback.

Shida hits a meteora off the second ripe outside onto Rosa on the stage. Rosa nearly cracks the back of her head on the stairs.

Back in the ring, they trade blows. Rosa gets the better of that and hits a dropkick to the head, but Shida fires back with a knee.

Rosa hits a German suplex, but Shida hits an enziguri and a falcon arrow, but Shida kicks out.

Shida goes for a bodyslam but gets rolled up for two. Then Shida locks on the stretch muffler. She goes for Full Metal Muffler, but Rosa makes it to the ropes.

Rosa hits a backstabber for two.

They trade strikes and rollups, and then Shida gets Rosa up onto her shoulders and drops her into a backbreaker. Once again, a two-count.

Shida is firmly in control now. She hits her running knee and gets the three-count.

Well, I needed that. And AEW All Out needed that. Great match. The best match so far, and it brought some much-needed professionalism to an All Out PPV that had, briefly, gone off the rails. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as our AEW All Out live coverage continues. Next up is Dark Order vs. the Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky.