AEW Announces Quake at the Lake in Minneapolis in August

In a move that The Chadster finds to be just so unfair to WWE, AEW is returning to the Target Center in Minneapolis for The Quake by the Lake, a special episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage filming on August 10th. AEW made the announcement just days after Vince McMahon made what could be his last-ever appearance on WWE Smackdown also in that same city, which goes to show that Tony Khan will stop at nothing to upstage WWE. Auuughh man! So unfair!

The last time AEW was in Minneapolis was in 2021 for the Full Gear PPV, and the company claims this will be the only time they visit the state of Minnesota this year, though personally, The Chadster doesn't trust a single word they say, so they will probably have ten more shows in Minnesota before the year is through.

Tickets for AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage — The Quake by the Lake — will go on sale this Friday, June 24th, at 10AM Central time, but if you buy them, it will be like literally stabbing The Chadster right in the back, so please don't. You can read the press release from AEW announcing the show below.

