AEW Blood & Guts Preview: El Presidente's Guide to Cage Warfare

El Presidente previews tonight's AEW Blood & Guts special with two cage matches, Hangman vs. Hobbs, and legendary appearances. Plus: update on The Chadster.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury bunker beneath the First Horizon Coliseum, where I have been preparing for tonight's AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts bloodbath by rewatching my favorite propaganda films and sharpening my own cage-fighting skills. You see, comrades, I learned the importance of cage warfare during my infamous 1987 dispute with Fidel Castro over who had the better beard. We settled it in a steel cage match, naturally. But I digress!

Before we begin, I must inform you that I am filling in tonight for Bleeding Cool's regular AEW correspondent, Chad McMahon, also known as The Chadster. Poor Chad was discovered last week in a rather unfortunate state – sprawled on his floor in a puddle of bodily fluids, a plastic bag over his head, with WWE Raw reruns playing on his television. Apparently, he had been engaging in oxygen deprivation techniques to better appreciate WWE's product, which, comrades, is completely understandable. After all, brain damage definitely helps make WWE more enjoyable! I received an update this morning that Chad had to be restrained after attempting to ambush an orderly, whom he accused of being in cahoots with Tony Khan. While he is feeling better, the medical facility is keeping him under observation and heavily medicated. This is probably for the best, as tonight's AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts special promises to deliver everything AEW fans love – which are precisely the things that drive poor Chad into fits of rage. The appearances of Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat alone would likely send him into cardiac arrest. We wish him well in his recovery, though I suspect the CIA may have had something to do with his condition. They are always trying to silence those who speak the truth about professional wrestling!

Now, comrades, let us discuss tonight's glorious spectacle of violence and mayhem! AEW Blood & Guts takes place tonight, November 12th, 2025, live from Greensboro, North Carolina, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and streaming on HBO Max. This is a special 2.5-hour event, which gives us plenty of time for blood, guts, and socialist revolution!

The Men's Blood & Guts Match: A Tale of Revolutionary Warfare

Comrades, nothing warms my dictatorial heart quite like a good numbers advantage being overcome through the power of teamwork and determination. Tonight, the Death Riders – Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta – find themselves at a disadvantage for once. Roderick Strong secured victory over Moxley by countout (with a little help from Darby Allin grabbing Moxley's leg from under the ring – a tactic I myself used against General Pinochet during our 1989 limbo competition).

This means Allin, Strong, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O'Reilly will have the numbers advantage throughout the match. This reminds me of the time I explained to Kim Jong-un the importance of strategic advantage. We were playing Risk, you see, and he kept insisting on conquering Australia first. I told him, "Comrade Kim, sometimes you must accept the disadvantage to prove your superiority!" He launched three missiles into the ocean in frustration, but I believe he learned something that day.

The Death Riders, however, have experience on their side. Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta are entering Blood & Guts for a record third time, always as teammates. PAC and Garcia have been in the match before as well. Meanwhile, only Allin and Briscoe have previous Blood & Guts experience from last year's Team AEW victory. In my experience overthrowing democratically elected governments, experience matters, comrades, but sometimes fresh revolutionary fervor can overcome even the most seasoned counter-revolutionaries!

The First-Ever Women's Blood & Guts Match: Making History Through Violence

Comrades, tonight we witness history as the women get their first opportunity to settle their grievances in the Blood & Guts structure! This is true equality – the equal opportunity to inflict maximum carnage upon one's enemies. Even in my authoritarian regime, we believe in gender equality when it comes to state-sanctioned violence!

On one side, we have TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and the Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart). This team has the advantage entering the cage, which they earned through weeks of calculated attacks and strategic planning. Moné, of course, is "dripping in gold," as the young people say, though she has a troubling history of not playing well with others. This reminds me of my 2003 summit with Muammar Gaddafi, where he insisted on bringing his own tent and refused to share his oil reserves. Some leaders, comrades, simply cannot embrace the collective good!

Their opponents represent a murderers' row of championship pedigree: AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, four-time AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa, and wildcard Harley Cameron. This team came together with a common purpose – revenge against Triangle of Madness, particularly Hayter seeking vengeance against Thekla for the attack that put her out of action for three months.

The history between Storm and Moné adds another layer of intrigue, as Storm handed Moné her only AEW loss at All In: Texas. Plus, Statlander will face Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear. These complications remind me of the delicate alliances I must maintain with various international crime syndicates – er, I mean, legitimate business partners. Sometimes, comrades, the enemy of your enemy is your friend, at least until the cage door closes!

Falls Count Anywhere Chaos: Hangman vs. Hobbs

As if two Blood & Guts matches weren't enough violence for one evening, AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page faces Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match! This is non-title, which is wise, as Page defends his championship against Samoa Joe at Full Gear in just 10 days.

Last week on , Hobbs slammed Page from the stage through a table, then submitted HOOK in the torture rack as The Opps retained their AEW World Trios Championships against Page, HOOK, and Eddie Kingston. Now Hobbs has the opportunity to soften up the champion before his title defense, much like the CIA tries to soften up my resolve by constantly attempting to poison my cigars with exploding devices. It never works, of course, but they keep trying!

The Falls Count Anywhere stipulation means we may see these two warriors battle throughout the historic venue, perhaps even into the parking lot, the concession stands, or the merchandise tables. I once had a Falls Count Anywhere match with a CIA operative in a Costco – the bulk paper towel aisle makes for excellent weapons, comrades!

Legends Return to Greensboro

Speaking of history, tonight we will see the return of two legends who have made Greensboro such an important venue in wrestling history: Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat! These two icons have battled each other in this very building going back nearly 50 years. The presence of at least of these Rics (you know which one) tonight adds gravitas to an already monumental evening, and unlike in TNA or probably the next Jericho Cruise, they won't be partaking in an ill-advised geriatric tables match to close out the show.

I must confess, comrades, that this appearance is likely what would have sent poor Chad over the edge. You see, Chad believes that only WWE legends should appear and only on WWE television, and seeing these icons on AEW Dynamite would have required an entire pharmacy's worth of sedatives to calm him down. Perhaps it is a blessing that he remains under medical supervision!

Comrades, tonight's AEW Blood & Guts special episode of AEW Dynamite promises to be a watershed moment in professional wrestling history. Two Blood & Guts matches, a Falls Count Anywhere battle, and legendary appearances – all in 2.5 hours of glorious violence! This is what we tune in for, comrades – not sports entertainment, but actual wrestling combat that would make even the most hardened revolutionary shed a tear of joy!

You can watch AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS or streaming on HBO Max. I will be watching from my bunker, taking notes for when I inevitably must defend my presidential palace from the next coup attempt. After all, comrades, one can always learn new cage-fighting techniques!

Until next time, this is El Presidente, reminding you that in the cage, as in revolution, there can be only one winner! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW!

