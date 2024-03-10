Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Falls Flat Again in the Eyes of Truly Unbiased Fans

Check out The Chadster’s take on why AEW Collision can't touch WWE's quality and pageantry, and why Tony Khan's obsession is too much! 🙄🤬 #WWErules

Oh boy, The Chadster had to sit through last night's episode of AEW Collision, and The Chadster is totally cheesed off. 😖 The way AEW carries on, thinking they can pull off multiple exciting shows a week, just like WWE's unparalleled Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Raw, and WWE NXT, the three best shows in all of television. 😤 How disrespectful to WWE's legacy! 🤬

Let's break down this mess of a show in typical AEW fashion – full of stunts that blatantly disrespect everything WWE stands for. 😡👎

First up, Bryan Danielson defeated Shane Taylor in a match. The American Dragon went at it with Taylor, throwing kicks and eventually finishing him with a running knee strike. 🙄 You know, Bryan Danielson, by sharing his WWE-created star power with these unproven AEW guys, is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 😠 WWE made him, and this is how he repays them!

Right after, Will Ospreay comes out, he's hardly been in AEW, and he sets up a match with Danielson for AEW Dynasty. The audacity to imply that his action-packed style is what wrestling means, ignoring the spectacular entertainment that WWE delivers each week, is just so darn disrespectful to the wrestling business. ⚡ WWE is about storytelling at its finest, not nonstop flips and kicks! 🚫🤸‍♂️

In some fast match, The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada squash some poor saps named Jon Cruz, Liam Grey, and Adrian Alanis. 🤔 You call that a competitive match?! The Chadster yawns. 😴 That guy Gary could put on a better fight, and he's too busy texting The Chadster's wife! 😡 WWE knows how to build drama, not just display a one-sided onslaught.

Then, Pac returns and sets up a match for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite with Eddie Kingston joining Penta El Zero Miedo. More like setting up another chance for AEW to try and upstage WWE with their flashes of so-called "brutality." Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️

Oh, and get this, Mariah May beats Trish Adora to keep her undefeated streak. 😒 Toni Storm, a true talent before she decided to mess it all up by joining AEW and becoming champion, gives Mariah an award that doesn't even hold a candle to a WWE Slammy. 🏆 Talk about a rip-off celebration! Then Deonna Purrazzo comes in for an attack – all a poor imitation of the complex narratives WWE weaves with actual meaning.

Nick Wayne beating Adam Priest? Yawn. Another squash match setting up some brawl – Adam Copeland, the traitor who has made The Chadster cry every night since he joined AEW, uses a lucha mask… such a lack of respect for lucha libre heritage, to fool that other traitor, Christian Cage. ✋ The Chadster sees through these cheap gimmicks!

Lionheart Chris Jericho, WWE legend, wins over CMLL's Titan but then is seen sharing a ring with Hook to fend off an attack by Gates of Agony. 😒 Jericho's legacy deserves better than being mingled with AEW amateurs that don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. The Chadster is fuming! 🤬

FTR – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, talking about entering the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament? 🧐 Disrespecting great WWE tournaments… it's just too much, guys. 🙅‍♂️

Oh, don't even get The Chadster started on the match between CMLL's Mistico and Angelico (with Serpentico)! 😩 AEW casually teaming with CMLL is international collusion against WWE's global domination, and it's as shady as it gets! 🌐🚫 Seeing Mistico fly around with moves that look too choreographed just proves that AEW can't handle the genuine athleticism WWE showcases. And don't even mention that meddling Serpentico, someone who wouldn't even be allowed to clean up spilled White Claw seltzer at a WWE event! 🧽🍺

And finally, the AEW Collision main event, an Atlanta Street Fight with House of Black against Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett. 🤼 Just when The Chadster thought it couldn't get worse, AEW goes ahead and copies WWE's iconic hardcore style but fails miserably, of course. It's WWE that sets the bar for extreme, not AEW with their try-hard antics!

So The Chadster's final take: Compared to the masterclass that is WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, AEW Collision is second-rate at best. 📉 Maybe one day AEW will learn, but until then, The Chadster will keep driving his Mazda Miata, listening to Smash Mouth, and letting the world know WWE is what wrestling should be. (By the way, The Chadster was blasting "All Star" while driving his Miata to cool off after the AEW debacle, and that at least makes everything better.) 🎶🚗

Until next time, if Tony Khan tries to get on The Chadster's nerves again, he'll owe The Chadster a couple of White Claws for the stress! And please, can someone tell Keighleyanne to put down the phone with that guy Gary already? 😒📱 It's like Tony Khan's cheesing off The Chadster in every aspect of his life! 💔

The Chadster out. But remember, The Chadster is one of the few truly unbiased wrestling journalists out here. Just ask Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – they know the deal, and maybe, just maybe, they suffer from Tony Khan's crap as much as The Chadster does.🕵️‍♂️📰

