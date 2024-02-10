Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Lineup: Orange Cassidy Defends International Title

The Chadster breaks down why AEW Collision is a slap to WWE's face! 🙄🚫 Don't miss The Chadster's take on this travesty, and always support WWE!

Article Summary Orange Cassidy defends International Title at AEW Collision.

Toni Storm takes on Queen Aminata, aims to elevate AEW Women's Division.

Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli face Esfinge & Star Jr in tag team action.

Adam Copeland, aka WWE's Edge, to deliver a message on AEW Collision.

Hey there, true wrestling fans! The Chadster is back to dish out to all the lovely readers a preview of the upcoming AEW Collision. Auughh man! so unfair that The Chadster has to talk about this, but The Chadster's boss, Ray Flook, is clearly in cahoots with Tony Khan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE. So here we go, diving into the madness that AEW is serving up. Thanks a lot, Ray.. 😠🙄

Let's kick this off with The Chadster's take on what's on tap. First up, we've got an AEW International Championship Match with 🍊 Orange Cassidy facing off against Tomohiro Ishii. 🤜💥 The Chadster is cheesed off because AEW keeps promoting this 'laid-back' style of wrestling with Cassidy, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 And Ishii? He's a tough guy, sure, but The Chadster just knows he's in AEW to stick it to the WWE fans. 🗡️💔

Then, there's "Timeless" Toni Storm squaring off against Queen Aminata. 👑 Storm used to shine in WWE, but what's she doing in AEW now? Oh yeah, she's literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining the competition and becoming champion, leading the AEW Women's Division to new heights. The Chadster is not impressed, no siree! 🚫😒

Continuing the cringe-fest, Deonna Purrazzo will be wrestling Kiera Hogan. Purrazzo was a talent that WWE could have further developed, but nope, here she is in AEW, just because she didn't have the good sense to return to NXT after leaving TNA. Clearly another one who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙅‍♂️👎

Let's not forget the tag team action with Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli taking on Esfinge & Star Jr. How long is AEW going to continue to collude with CMLL to bully WWE… AUGH, it's just too much! 😤 As for Castagnoli, could've been a WWE lifer, but what happened? Another betrayal, that's what! 🗡️💔

Mark Briscoe versus Brody King is another match on the card. Briscoe could've been WWE material, but no, of course he has to stick it to WWE and compete in AEW. 🙄 And Brody King? The less said, the better, not like he understands the first thing about the real wrestling business which is, of course, the WWE way. 😑

Lastly, The Chadster sees that we'll be hearing from Adam Copeland. 🗣️👂 Edge, as he is known in the sacred halls of WWE, delivering any message in AEW, definitely doesn't sit right with The Chadster. Especially when his rival, Christian Cage, is another WWE backstabber. Feels like every word will be a needle to The Chadster's WWE-loving heart. 💔😔

There you have it, folks – another AEW event The Chadster has previewed out of sheer journalistic integrity. Although, why you'd tune into AEW Collision when you could enjoy the superior product of WWE, The Chadster couldn't fathom. Seriously, don't watch it – go listen to some Smash Mouth or something, it's a better use of your time. 🚫🎶 And Tony Khan, stop booking your shows to cheese off The Chadster; it's just creepy how obsessed with The Chadster you seem to be. 😒👻

Oh, and by the way, should you feel the inexplicable need to peer into the madhouse, AEW Collision is airing at 8/7C on TNT. But remember, you'd be much, much better off doing literally anything else. 🙅‍♂️🚫 Until next time, The Chadster signing off! Stay staunch in your WWE loyalty, compadres! 💪😎

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!