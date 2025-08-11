Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, GalaxyCon, ROH Final Battle, wrestling

AEW Collision Returns to GalaxyCon Columbus with ROH Final Battle

El Presidente reports on AEW Collision's return to GalaxyCon Columbus Dec 6, plus ROH Final Battle Dec 5! The CIA cannot stop this wrestling revolution!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my secret bunker beneath a comic book store in Havana, where I am currently hiding from CIA agents who are very upset about my recent acquisition of their entire collection of vintage wrestling trading cards! But enough about my latest victory over American imperialism – we have exciting wrestling news to discuss about the relationship between AEW Collision and GalaxyCon!

Comrades, prepare your revolutionary spirits because All Elite Wrestling has just announced something that makes my dictatorial heart sing with joy! AEW Collision will be returning to GalaxyCon Columbus on Saturday, December 6, broadcasting live from the Battelle Grand at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The show will air on TNT and stream on HBO Max, which I definitely access legally through completely legitimate means and not through a complex network of pirated satellites that may or may not be operated by my good friend Kim Jong-un.

But wait, there is more! For the first time in the glorious history of professional wrestling, Ring of Honor Final Battle will also take place at GalaxyCon Columbus on Friday, December 5! This historic event will stream live on HonorClub at WatchROH.com, marking a beautiful marriage between comic book nerds and wrestling fanatics that even my socialist heart can appreciate!

Just yesterday, I was sharing mojitos with my dear amigo Fidel's ghost (yes, they have ghost mojitos in Cuba, don't question it), and he said to me, "El Presidente, this partnership between AEW and GalaxyCon is like when we partnered with the Soviet Union – except with better merchandise and fewer nuclear missiles!" And you know what? He was absolutely right!

The CIA has been trying to infiltrate GalaxyCon for years, comrades. They think they can use cosplayers as secret agents, but little do they know that I have already embedded my own network of luchador spies throughout the convention circuit! Last year, when AEW Collision first graced GalaxyCon Columbus, my intelligence sources reported that CIA operatives attempted to sabotage the ring ropes, but they were thwarted by a group of dedicated fans dressed as Orange Cassidy who moved too slowly for the agents to detect them as threats!

For those of you planning your revolutionary activities around these wrestling events, tickets for both shows will go on sale Monday, August 18 at 10 AM ET. You can purchase them through AEWTix.com and GalaxyConColumbus.com, though I recommend using a VPN and cryptocurrency to avoid detection by capitalist tracking systems. If you want early access to presale opportunities, you can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. I myself am already an AEW Insider, though that capitalist pig Tony Khan keeps rejecting my proposals for a "Dictators Championship" belt.

The partnership between AEW and GalaxyCon represents everything I love about American pop culture despite my ongoing conflicts with their government. It's a beautiful synthesis of wrestling, comics, and consumer capitalism that somehow makes me want to seize the means of production even more! My good friend Vladimir Putin once told me, "El Presidente, professional wrestling is like international politics – everyone knows it's predetermined, but we all pretend to be surprised anyway!"

This second year of collaboration proves that the first wasn't just a fluke, like that time the CIA accidentally delivered a shipment of WWE merchandise to my palace instead of surveillance equipment. The expansion to include ROH Final Battle shows that GalaxyCon understands what the people want: more wrestling content to consume while dressed as their favorite anime characters!

I must admit, comrades, that holding these events at a comic convention is genius. Where else can you watch live wrestling while surrounded by people dressed as superheroes who actually understand the importance of dramatic storytelling and character development? It's like my weekly cabinet meetings, except with better costumes and fewer coup attempts!

The Battelle Grand at the Greater Columbus Convention Center is the perfect venue for such revolutionary entertainment. I've been told by my sources (a network of food truck operators who secretly work for me) that the acoustics are perfect for both wrestling chants and socialist propaganda, though I'm sure they'll only be used for the former.

As we approach these December dates, remember that professional wrestling, like socialism, is for the people! Whether you're team AEW or ROH, whether you prefer your wrestling with a side of comic books or your comic books with a side of wrestling, these events at GalaxyCon Columbus represent the democratization of entertainment that even a dictator like myself can appreciate!

So mark your calendars, comrades! December 5 and 6 will be days of wrestling glory that will echo through the halls of history, or at least through the convention center! And if you see any suspicious individuals in suits and sunglasses lurking around the merchandise tables, please report them to El Presidente immediately – they're probably CIA agents trying to figure out how Kenny Omega does that V-Trigger!

Until next time, this is your El Presidente, reminding you that in wrestling, as in revolution, the people always win in the end! Viva la lucha libre! Viva GalaxyCon! And viva the inevitable socialist wrestling utopia that awaits us all!

