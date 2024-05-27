Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW double or nothing, recaps, the elite, wrestling

AEW Disgraces Wrestling with Violent Anarchy in the Arena Match

The Chadster is DISGUSTED by the violent spectacle of AEW's Anarchy in the Arena match! 🤮💔 Tony Khan's obsession with blood is ruining wrestling! 😡💀

Article Summary AEW's Anarchy in the Arena match lambasted for excessive violence.

The Chadster decries AEW World Championship as inferior to WWE's.

Match antics like flamethrowers and tack-studded kicks scorned.

Call for Tony Khan to honor wrestling's art, not destroy WWE's legacy.

🤢 Auughh man! So unfair! AEW Double or Nothing was a disgusting display of everything wrong with professional wrestling today. 😡 Tony Khan's obsession with pushing the boundaries of good taste has once again resulted in a pay-per-view that made The Chadster want to hurl his White Claw seltzer at the TV screen. 📺🤮 The Anarchy in the Arena main event was just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

In the penultimate match, Swerve Strickland managed to retain his AEW World Championship against Christian Cage. 🙄 While some may see this as an accomplishment, The Chadster knows that the AEW World Championship is nothing more than a pale imitation of WWE's far superior world titles. 🏆💩 It's like comparing a Mazda Miata to a Ferrari – sure, they're both cars, but one is clearly better in every way (The Miata). 🚗💨

But that championship match was just a prelude to the real travesty of the night – the Anarchy in the Arena match, featuring The Elite (The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) vs. Team AEW (FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin). 😱 This match was a deplorable showcase of unnecessary violence and cheap pandering to the crowd. The Chadster was forced to watch as the competitors brawled all over the arena, using weapons and putting each other through tables with reckless abandon. 😤 Darby Allin even had the audacity to set Jack Perry on fire with a flamethrower! 🔥😡 Have these people no shame?

To make matters worse, AEW played "The Final Countdown" during the match, a blatant attempt to win over the crowd with nostalgia. 🎵🙄 Please. Nothing can compare to the musical genius of Smash Mouth. 🎤😎 Tony Khan wouldn't know good music if it hit him like a tack-studded superkick (something else the Young Bucks did during this sorry excuse for a match). 👟💥

The match ended with Jack Perry pinning Bryan Danielson after a running knee, but at that point, The Chadster had already tossed his White Claw, both literally and figuratively. 😔💔 This is what Tony Khan and AEW have reduced our beloved sport to – a grotesque spectacle of blood and guts, devoid of any real storytelling or artistry. 🎭❌

WWE would never stoop to such lows. 😤👑 They understand that wrestling is about carefully crafted promos, well-developed characters, and engaging storylines, not mindless violence and cheap thrills. 🎬💡 It's clear that Tony Khan has no respect for the wrestling business and is only interested in destroying the incredible boom that WWE has worked so hard to create. 💣💔

The Chadster has never been more disgusted by a wrestling show in his entire life. 🤮😡 AEW Double or Nothing was an absolute travesty, a black mark on the history of professional wrestling, and this Anarchy in the Arena match was the perfect, vile ending. 📜🖋️ The Chadster can only hope that one day, Tony Khan will realize the error of his ways and start booking shows that respect the art of wrestling. 🙏✨ Until then, The Chadster will continue to stand up for what's right and call out AEW's bullshit at every turn. 💪😤

😠 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster is going to drink a White Claw and listen to some Smash Mouth to try to forget about this whole ordeal. 🥤🎧 But he knows that as long as Tony Khan is in charge, AEW will continue to be a stain on the wrestling world. 💩🌎 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😔💔

