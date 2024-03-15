Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: cm punk, wrestling

Bleeding Cool Launches "Has CM Punk Tried to Fight Anyone Today?"

Bleeding Cool will provide a vital service for the wrestling community by tracking how long it's been since CM Punk most recently tried to get in a fight with anyone.

Attention, wrestling fans! Are you tired of constantly wondering whether CM Punk has tried to fight someone today? Well, fear not, because Bleeding Cool has got you covered! We are proud to announce the launch of our official "Has CM Punk Tried to Fight Anyone Today?" tracker, a groundbreaking new service available on the sidebar of our wrestling hub and of all wrestling posts that tracks the violent activities of the drama-plagued WWE Superstar.

At Bleeding Cool, we understand that the answer to this question could be a matter of life and death, or at least a matter of "fearing for your life" like a certain wrestling promoter who is the large adult son of a billionaire. After all, the person CM Punk is fighting could very well be you! Well, now, all you need to do is to navigate to Bleeding Cool's website, click on the wrestling hub, and then click on the tracker to find out the last person CM Punk tried to or successfully got in a fight with. Phew! It wasn't you this time!

The inspiration for this vital new service comes both from the classic "Has DC Done Something Stupid Today?" counter, and also from a recent story told by Booker T on his Hall of Fame Podcast. Booker, who serves as a commentator for WWE NXT, revealed that he nearly had "a little run-in" with CM Punk backstage at NXT on Tuesday. Punk, who is currently recovering from an injury suffered immediately after his return to WWE, was apparently visiting NXT, perhaps in search of young talent to mentor… or, more likely, to fight.

In Booker T's own words, as transcribed by 411Wrestling:

I did. I saw Punk. [laughs] We'll talk about that off the air, but I almost had a little run-in with CM Punk. The internet might want to pick that up, me and CM Punk almost got into it at NXT this week… We'll talk about it later, I don't want to put it out there because they're going to pick it up and run with it. But yeah, I'll talk to you about that off the air.

For those who need a refresher, CM Punk was fired from AEW last year after reportedly getting into a backstage altercation with Jungle Boy. Prior to that incident, Punk had been the star of his own Saturday AEW show, AEW Collision, which was created for the sole purpose of keeping him separated from the company's Executive Vice Presidents, with whom Punk had gotten into a fight the previous year, though he reportedly continued to have confrontations with anyone associated with them who showed up to work on Saturdays.

At Bleeding Cool, we vow to keep the "Has CM Punk Tried to Fight Anyone Today?" tracker updated with the latest information about whether or not CM Punk has fought with someone recently or is trying to fight someone right now. We urge all fans to remain vigilant whenever CM Punk is around, as you never know when he might decide to pick a fight with you, your favorite wrestler, or even a random bystander.

And remember, stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for all your CM Punk fight-related news and updates!

