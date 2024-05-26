Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW double or nothing, wrestling

AEW Double or Nothing: Unbiased Preview, Start Time, How to Not Watch

The Chadster🤠 brings you the most unbiased AEW Double or Nothing🤼‍♂️ preview on the web! Find out how Tony Khan is RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!😤 Don't watch!🙅‍♂️ So unfair!😭

Article Summary Get an "unbiased" sneak peek at AEW Double or Nothing and its so-called stars!

Learn all the ways AEW is disrespecting the sanctity of pro wrestling.

Discover the outrageous match card set to mock WWE's legacy.

Find out how not to watch this sham of a wrestling event.

🚨🚨🚨 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 Welcome, readers, to what's sure to be the least biased AEW Double or Nothing preview on the entire internet. Before The Chadster gets into all the ways this PPV is going to disrespect the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, The Chadster needs to apologize on behalf of Bleeding Cool. 😔😔😔

You see, The Chadster may have had a few too many White Claws last night while celebrating WWE's amazing Premium Live Event, King and Queen of the Ring, emanating from the greatest country in the world, Saudi Arabia. In a moment of pure joy and absolute bliss, The Chadster ripped off his shirt, exposing his impeccable 12-pack abs, and partied the night away. 🎉🎉🎉 Unfortunately, this caused The Chadster to oversleep this morning, delaying his completely objective review of that terrible show, AEW Collision. 😴😴😴

Worst of all, Ray Flook, The Chadster's boss here at Bleeding Cool who is clearly in cahoots with Tony Khan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, assigned the Collision review to The Chadster's no-good brother, Brad McMahon. 😡😡😡 Of course, The Bradster wrote a completely biased and unprofessional review that isn't up to the high standards of The Chadster's far more objective journalism. The Chadster apologizes profusely to you, dear readers, for subjecting you to such terrible journalism. 🙏🙏🙏

Now, let's get into the rundown of tonight's AEW Double or Nothing PPV card, which is sure to be a complete mockery of professional wrestling. 🤢🤢🤢 Swerve Strickland is defending the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage, and no matter who wins, the wrestling business loses since this only encourages betraying WWE. 😤😤😤 Speaking of betrayal, Mercedes Moné will make her in-ring debut when she challenges Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠😠😠

Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb. 🙄🙄🙄 Adam Copeland will defend the TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match, making a complete mockery of both men's former WWE careers. 😒😒😒 The Elite, consisting of The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada, will take on FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin (Team AEW) in an Anarchy in the Arena match. 🤮🤮🤮 This match is sure to make a complete mockery of the usual decorum of professional wrestling as displayed always by WWE. 😤😤😤

And don't even get The Chadster started on Roderick Strong defending the AEW International Championship against Will Ospreay. 🙄🙄🙄 Plus, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will face Konosuke Takeshita, and if Takeshita wins, he gets a shot at the belt. 😡😡😡 This just shows even more collusion between AEW and NJPW to bully WWE. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬

Chris Jericho will defend the FTW Championship in an FTW Rules match, which is just a total ripoff of WWE's Extreme Rules, against Hook and Katsuyori Shibata in a triple threat. 🙄🙄🙄 Trent Beretta will face his former friend Orange Cassidy. 😒😒😒 And on the Buy-In pre-show, Deonna Purrazzo will face Thunder Rosa, and The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass will take on Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony. 🤢🤢🤢

AEW is celebrating its five-year anniversary with tonight's AEW Double or Nothing event, but what kind of thing is that to celebrate? 🤔🤔🤔 Five years of disrespecting WWE. Five years of ruining The Chadster's life. Five years of causing The Chadster sexual impotence because of AEW's unfair tactics and Tony Khan's sick obsession with The Chadster's life. 😫😫😫

If you absolutely must watch AEW Double or Nothing tonight, here's how: on traditional Cable PPV providers in North America, on Bleacher Report in North America, on YouTube around the world, on Triller (formerly Fite) around the world, on PPV.com around the world, at select Dave & Busters and Tom's Watch Bar locations in the United States, on DAZN PPV around the world, and in select international markets, on Sky Italia, as well as Foxtel, EuroSport India, Starzplay, New World TV, Begin OTT, and SpoTV. 📺📺📺 The main show kicks off at 8PM ET, with the Buy In preshow happening at 6PM.

But be warned: to watch this show would be a betrayal of WWE and the wrestling business itself. 😤😤😤 The Chadster strongly advises against watching AEW Double or Nothing. Besides, true wrestling fans like The Chadster's readers don't need to watch when The Chadster will be here at Bleeding Cool, reporting in his trademark unbiased fashion, with everything readers need to know about this travesty of a PPV. 🤓🤓🤓

So there you have it, folks. The Chadster's completely objective preview of AEW Double or Nothing. 😤😤😤 Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go cry in the shower for a bit before the show starts. 😢😢😢 Tony Khan, you monster, look what you've done to The Chadster! 😭😭😭

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!