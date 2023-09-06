Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: All Out Fallout and a Title Tournament Begins

Dang! The Chadster is rattled up and ready to rip apart this week's AEW Dynamite in his trademark unbiased fashion. Catch the full scoop! 😠🙅‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Greetings, loyal readers! The Chadster is back at it, ready to once again dispense the truth about the wrestling world. Today, The Chadster is previewing this week's AEW Dynamite and folks, it's not looking good at all! 😠 But before diving into this mess, The Chadster has a heartfelt shout out to the most legendary vocalist of The Chadster's favourite band, Smash Mouth. Steve Harwell has left this world, leaving a gaping hole in the music industry, and making the world a far darker place. 💔 "Hey now, you're an All Star, get your game on, go play". Those lyrics, they reverberate in The Chadster's mind, echoing the vibrant energy Steve brought to our lives. The Chadster pledges an unending loyalty to Smash Mouth, no matter what. Every jaunt The Chadster makes in the Mazda Miata will be a tribute to Steve, blasting 'All Star' for all to hear. 🎶 You'll be missed Steve, but never forgotten.

Now, let's get to this week's AEW Dynamite. Bracing ourselves for another attack by Tony Khan on everything The Chadster holds dear in this business, we have matches like Trent Beretta vs. Roderick Strong and Darby Allin vs. Nick Wayne, both part of the so-called "GRAND SLAM WORLD TITLE ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT QUARTER-FINAL". 🤮 What's really grating The Chadster's cheese is this obvious attempt to turn everything into an overblown spectacle. Is it not enough to have a standard match? Why must everything be part of some grandiose elimination tournament? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

Another curve-ball AEW Dynamite is throwing at us this week is the tag team bout – "Le Sex Gods" Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis. 🙄 Talk about a complete lack of originality. Tag team matches are a sacred tradition that AEW just doesn't seem to get. Seriously, how tricky is it to stick to a formula that works?

Oh, and let's not forget MJF, who supposedly isn't happy about something. Wow, like we haven't seen that one before. The Chadster guesses he's not angry about he and Samoa Joe literally copying something that happened in NXT years ago at All Out last Sunday. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 Then there's Hangman Page, set to pour his heart out for charity. What a great guy, right? WRONG. People do charitable stuff all the time without having to make a song and dance about it on live television!

Moving further down the line-up, one can't help rolling the eyes at Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura in a "TBS CHAMPIONSHIP OPEN CHALLENGE". 😒 Oh, where do I start? Apparently, Kris Statlander is still riding high on her victory over Ruby Soho at ALL OUT 2023. Good for her, really, but The Chadster can't understand why AEW sees it fit to wave this in our faces. And let's not forget that Emi Sakura is getting another shot after an 18-month gap since her last face-off against Statlander. The wrestling equivalent of recycling, much? 😐

Then we have Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox in the "AEW INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OPEN CHALLENGE". Oh, you've got to be kidding The Chadster! It's ludicrous that Moxley is parading around as the "only 3-Time AEW World Champion". And then there's AR Fox, trying to change his fate after his fallout with the Mogul Embassy. It's a classic tale of redemption, and it's painfully predictable. Sure, Jon Moxley might be the first man to hold multiple AEW singles championships – but honestly, who even cares? It's another instance of AEW just pulling stuff out of thin air to create hype. These guys truly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😖

It's such a disservice to the industry and the fans. WWE respects its history, its tradition. It doesn't need to create wacky twists to keep viewers interested. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 Enough is enough, Tony Khan. Just stop undermining The Chadster's beloved wrestling with your foolish antics. 🚫

So, there you have it. Another week, another AEW Dynamite that's sure to leave The Chadster shaking his head in disbelief. How these guys have any fans left is a mystery to The Chadster. 😕

Just a couple of nights ago, The Chadster dreamt about Steve from Smash Mouth and himself, both transformed into melodious birds, chirping out the tunes of our favourite tunes. 🎶 A sense of peace enveloped The Chadster, only to be shattered by none other than Tony Khan, who appeared out of nowhere, a vulture engulfed in a stormy turbulence, whistling theme songs from AEW. Truly the embodiment of a nightmare, it's clear that Tony Khan has crossed every boundary, descending into the realm of cherished dreams. It's just a matter of time before he takes over The Chadster's every single waking moment and that, my friends, is what AEW is really about. Unfair? Yes. Disrespectful? Absolutely. Incredibly irritating? Indeed. 🙅‍♂️

To wrap up, the only thing left to say is this – AEW Dynamite airs at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on TBS. Not that The Chadster particularly recommends tuning in but hey, go ahead and literally WWE right in the back if you really want to. 🤷‍♂️

