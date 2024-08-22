Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Ignites the Fuse for Epic All In London Showdown

The final AEW Dynamite before All In London set the stage for an epic PPV Sunday with heated confrontations and thrilling matches in Cardiff.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) delivered an electrifying episode of Dynamite from Cardiff, Wales, serving as the perfect prelude to this weekend's highly anticipated AEW All In: London pay-per-view event. The show, broadcast live on TBS from Utilta Arena Cardiff, masterfully set the stage for what promises to be a monumental celebration of AEW's remarkable journey over the past five years.

The evening commenced with a contract signing between Mercedes Moné and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., officially cementing their TBS Championship match for All In. The tension was palpable as the two competitors exchanged verbal jabs, with Baker asserting her status as the foundation of AEW's women's division. The segment culminated in a physical altercation, heightening anticipation for their upcoming clash.

Chris Jericho, the current FTW Champion, showcased his prowess in a hard-fought victory over Tommy Billington. The match, while competitive, saw Jericho emerge triumphant after executing his signature Code Breaker. Post-match, Jericho's promo was interrupted by the appearance of Hook, leading to a brief but intense confrontation that undoubtedly whets appetites for their impending All In encounter.

The AEW Women's World Championship was defended as "Timeless" Toni Storm successfully retained her title against Saraya in a match replete with cunning strategy and high-stakes drama. The bout's conclusion saw Storm employing unorthodox tactics, including planting kisses on both Harley Cameron and Saraya before securing the pin with her Storm Zero finisher. The post-match assault by Mariah May on Storm adds an intriguing layer to their title match at All In.

A pivotal moment of the evening arrived with the face-to-face confrontation between AEW American Champion MJF and Will Ospreay. The verbal sparring between these two charismatic competitors was nothing short of captivating. MJF, true to form, delivered a scathing promo, questioning Ospreay's impact on AEW's success. Ospreay, not to be outdone, retorted with passion, emphasizing his global reputation and connection with the fans. The segment escalated to physical violence, with Ospreay landing the first blow before MJF retaliated, leaving Ospreay bloodied but defiant ahead of his match with MJF at the PPV.

The AEW Continental Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli was a technical masterpiece that unfortunately ended in a time-limit draw. The contest showcased the exceptional skill sets of both competitors, with Okada's signature dropkicks and Castagnoli's impressive feats of strength on full display. The Young Bucks' post-match appearance, teasing an extension before denying it, building even more heat for The Elite and leading directly into the main event.

That main event saw a thrilling trios match featuring Darby Allin & FTR against The Elite, comprising the Young Bucks and Jack Perry. The fast-paced encounter was a testament to the in-ring prowess of all six competitors, with the babyface team of Allin & FTR emerging victorious after a series of spectacular maneuvers culminating in Allin's Coffin Drop for the pinfall. Afterward, The Acclaimed entered the arena to cut a promo against FTR and the Young Bucks, as the Bucks are set to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a triple threat against these teams on Sunday.

Throughout the show, several other notable segments added depth to ongoing storylines. "Hangman" Adam Page's backstage altercation with Evil Uno highlighted his intensifying aggression, while Bryan Danielson's impassioned promo following Will Ospreay's interview set the stage for the high stakes title vs. career World Championship match at All In.

As Dynamite concluded, the anticipation for AEW All In: London reached a fever pitch. The episode expertly wove together multiple narratives, showcasing the depth of AEW's roster and the compelling storylines that have been meticulously crafted over the past five years. From championship defenses to personal vendettas, the stage is now set for what promises to be an unforgettable event at Wembley Stadium.

This episode of Dynamite not only delivered top-tier in-ring action but also served as a poignant reminder of AEW's journey from upstart promotion to a global wrestling powerhouse. As the company prepares to fill Wembley Stadium once again, it's clear that the spirit of innovation and passion that birthed AEW continues to drive it forward. Wrestling fans worldwide now eagerly await Sunday's spectacle, where the culmination of years of storytelling and athletic excellence will unfold on the grand stage of in London.

