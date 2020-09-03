AEW Dynamite – Looks Like No One is Apologizing to Trent's Mom

With no NXT to oppose its ratings dominance, AEW Dynamite kicks off with a look at the crowd. In the upper deck, paid fans, socially distanced. Around the ring, wrestlers. Excalibur is back(!!!), joined by Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone.

After a brief look back at the feud, Santana and Ortiz come out and are attacked on the stage by the Best Friends. They brawl to the ring and fight at ringside. The steel stairs come into play, and Chuck Taylor pulls a bunch of chairs out from underneath the ring. He sets four chairs up together, and then another two chairs on top of it, and then one more on top of that. Unfortunately, it's Chuck that gets tossed off the stage and into the pile.

Proud and Powerful vs. Best Friends

Finally, the bell rings when Trent and Santana end up inside the ring.

and Santana end up inside the ring. If Proud and Powerful lose, they have to apologize to Trent's mom for wrecking her van.

Since Chuck is busy recuperating from being tossed onto a chair pyramid, Trent mostly gets his ass kicked for a while.

When he does make a comeback, he finds his partner still unconscious and unable to tag.

So he throws himself headfirst into the barricade outside. Okay, he was technically aiming for Santana.

Soon after that, Taylor wakes up and gets a hot tag.

Trent tags in, but somewhat stupidly, goes for a slingshot move on the side of the ring where Ortiz is lurking. He grabs him, and Santana tackles him off the apron and into the steel stairs.

Trent gets a near fall, but Santana pulls Ortiz's hand onto the ropes at the last second.

Santana grabs a steel baton from under the ring and hits Trent with it while the ref isn't looking.

Santana and Ortiz hit Street Sweeper and get the win.

Good match and I'm glad Santana and Ortiz got the win here. They've lost too many matches and needed to win one.

MJF cuts a promo about how he's gonna beat Jon Moxley at All Out. But an intern informs him Mark Sterling, his lawyer who has to fight Moxley tonight, has locked himself in the campaign room. Wardlow busts down the door and pulls him out. MJF tells him about his boyhood dream to become a world champion. He understands Sterling is afraid of Jon Moxley, but its scarier to be in the way of MJF's goals. He says Sterling can get in the ring or get in a wood chipper.

Also coming tonight: Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janella, an interview with Kenny Omega, Thunder Rosa in action, and an eight-man tag between Private Party and SCU vs. Young Bucks and Jurassic Express, with the winners facing each other at All Out. SCU heads to the ring and pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Then Dynamite goes to commercials.

After the break, the Young Bucks come out. Jurassic Express and Private Party must have come out during the commercials.

Private Party and Young Bucks vs. Young Bucks and Jurassic Express

First, we get a faceoff between Jungle Boy and Kazarian . It's evenly matched.

and . It's evenly matched. Marq Quen and Matt Jackson try next. Quen tags in Isiah Kassidy, who dumps Matt out of the ring.

and try next. Quen tags in who dumps Matt out of the ring. Outside, Matt gets angry at a crew member with a sign that says, "Hangman Page Drink My Beer." He rips up the sign and dumps the beer on him.

Weird spot, since we know, that's not a "fan" but a guy who works for AEW.

Anyway, that's enough order for this match. Things get chaotic in the ring as the teams ignore tag rules.

Lots of dives and flips and other shenanigans ensue.

The chaos ends with SCU and Private Party beating up Jungle Boy, which continues through a commercial break.

Luchasaurus gets a hot tag. The Bucks and Jurassic Express hit a double Risky Business, kicking off another period of lawlessness.

It ends with the Bucks hitting BTE Trigger on Marq Quen to get the win.

The Bucks leave Jurassic Express hanging in the ring. No celebration. Not sure if they're just focused on the match or

Backstage, Jake Hager enters Orange Cassidy's dressing room and sit down next to him. He tells Cassidy Jericho wants him ringside for his match tonight, and it will be smart to be there. Cassidy fishes for something in his backpack, and Dynamite goes to commercials.

Tully Blanchard talks to FTR backstage. They did what he said they had to do and won the gauntlet match last week. On Saturday, the prize is in front of them, and they have to go take it. Tully says they're the men that can do it. Cash Wheeler says this is the most important match of their careers. Dax Harwood says it will make a seven-figure difference in their annual income. Basically, they're gonna win.

Tony Schiavone calls Kenny Omega out to the ring. JR points out that Hangman Page is conspicuously absent. Schiavone wants to talk about Page. Kenny says everyone makes mistakes. Hangman will have to live with that. But at the PPV, they have to face FTR. Kenny says Hangman was fooled by "the cockroaches" in FTR, but these things happen, and they need to move on. Like every other tag team, Kenny and Hangman will defeat FTR.

Tully and FTR come out with a styrofoam cooler. Harwood says Page and Omega have had a great run, and FTR is impressed with it. They have no problem with Kenny, and they're looking forward to a great match on Saturday with two great wrestlers. They want to toast with Kenny. They have beer and chocolate milk.

Will Kenny drink the milk?! Find out in part two of our Dynamite report.

