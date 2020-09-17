AEW Dynamite – Page and Omega's Friendship Continues to Deteriorate

The Wednesday Night Wars are back on, baby! After Dynamite drew over a million viewers last week, there's no way Vince is letting NXT play on a Tuesday again. Interesting note: AEW doesn't appear to have updated their rankings this week. Who dropped the ball?

AEW Dynamite Report for September 16th, 2020 Part 1

Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur welcome us to this taped episode of Dynamite. The taped episodes are always the best ones. Jurassic Express is in the ring. They're supposed to fight FTR, but the Young Bucks come out and superkick the referee. Then they leave. Commentary is absolutely appalled by this behavior. It looks like the Jacksons will be getting another fine. They head backstage to where Tony Khan is hanging out in shorts and a t-shirt and toss him $10,000 cash. Stop hogging the spotlight, Tony! FTR and Tully Blanchard are back there too, waiting to come out, and they mock the Bucks as they walk past. Then they come to the ring, where there's a new ref, and maybe we'll get a match now.

Jurassic Express vs. FTR

As FTR informed them last week, this match isn't for the tag team titles. But if Jurassic Express is victorious tonight, they can have a shot.

Jungle Boy uses his flippy repertoire to get an early advantage over FTR, but we all know it's only a matter of time before Jungle Boy becomes Jungle Ricky Morton. So he does after a couple of minutes.

This continues for most of the match while Luchasaurus seethes in his corner while waiting for the hot tag.

He gets the hot tag and whoops on FTR.

He tags in Jungle Boy to try a pin on Harwood, but Jungle Boy blows it.

Jungle Boy wrestles a while longer, but then Luchasaurus gets tossed into the crowd, leaving him alone. Harwood rolls him up for a pin, assisted by Wheeler.

One of these days, Jurassic Express will get a win. Backstage, Matt Hardy is lying on the ground, clutching his knee. Private Party and a doctor are tending to him. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager appear to taunt him. Dynamite goes to commercials.

Frankie Kazarian heads to the ring. He's fighting Hangman Page. Kenny Omega is on commentary. Excalibur reveals that this match was offered to Page and Omega as a tag team match against SCU, but Kenny wasn't interested. He wants to move on.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page

Kenny is being a low key dick on commentary. He talks about how good Kaz is and how Page doesn't have Kenny out there to back him up, so he needs to be careful.

That doesn't mean he's wrong, though. Kazarian is the veteran here. Even so, they have a good, even match.

Hangman eventually manages to hit the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

After the match, Hangman looks for Kenny to congratulate him on his win, but Kenny bounces to the back. Hangman drowns his sorrows in some beer. We see a video package for the feud between Best Friends and Proud and Powerful. Their street fight is the main event tonight.

MJF comes out with Wardlow. His match was listed as "in action," which means he's fighting a jobber. Dynamite takes a commercial break before that.

MJF vs. Shawn Dean

MJF taps Dean out with a Fujiwara armbar right away.

Wow, an actual squash match on Dynamite. No offense for this jobber. MJF grabs a mic. He says he's an honest man, while dishonest Dictator Jon cheated in their title match at All Out, MJF should be undefeated and the AEW World Champion. Since he should be the undefeated world champ, he demands everyone refer to him as the undefeated, undisputed, uncrowned champion. He makes Justin Roberts announce it. MJF says it's become clear he can't get a fair shake in AEW without being part of a faction. He says he's always been a lone wolf, but maybe it's time he joined a wolfpack. OMG. Kevin Nash and Scott Hall are coming to AEW!!! MJF says whether or not he picks a group, he's still better than us, and we know it. True.

In a video package, Taz explains the effectiveness of the offense of Ricky Starks. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros, and Butcher and the Blade are in the ring. Kingston says he never lost the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. He should be getting a title shot. Also, his group isn't a stable or faction. They're a family. Usually, when families fight, they go out to dinner and make up. But they're a family of violence. He asks Butcher and Blade to find a victim. They grab some jobbers from ringside and toss them to Lucha Bros for a beatdown. Griff Garrison is one of them. Kingston talks trash over the beatdown. Kingston says everything is in order now. Everyone is ready, but Kingston has a third point he wanted to make. He tells Blade to get his house in order. Presumably, this has something to do with Allie. Dynamite goes to commercials.

Private Party comes to the ring. Then Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. The crowd singing along to Judas in my Mind, never gets old. Tony tells JR they need to learn the lyrics so they can sing it during their drive home.

Were Jericho and Hager behind the backstage attack on Matt Hardy earlier? Who knows? But maybe we'll find out in part two of this report.

This post is part of a multi-part series: AEW Dynamite Report for September 16th, 2020.

AEW Dynamite – Page and Omega's Friendship Continues to Deteriorate

AEW Dynamite – Best Friends and Proud and Powerful get Hardcore (Coming Soon)