AEW Dynamite Preview/Thoughts: If Willow Nightingale Loses, We Riot

On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, MJF, "Hangman" Adam Page, Willow Nightingale, The Brawling Birds, and much more!

We've got some serious professional wrestling action (and possibly a s***load more "F**k ICE!) coming our way tonight from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, when AEW Dynamite kicks off at Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TBS and streaming on HBO Max. We've got Kenny Omega taking on Swerve Strickland and a face-to-face between MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page on tap for tonight – and that's far from all! Willow Nightingale puts her TBS Championship on the line in a 4-way match against "Megasus" Megan Bayne, "The Problem" Marina Shafir, and Mina Shirakawa – and Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor make their television debut as The Brawling Birds. Here's a preview/rundown on tonight's action – including the last-minute addition of AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley to the card. Also, we've got some last-minute thoughts and updates from Tony Khan waiting for you at the end of the preview:

Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland: Unlike MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page (more on that in a minute), we're way less interested in what Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland have to say as their wrestling action. Omega and Strickland would be a main event match in pretty much any wrestling ring around the world. If there were ever two wrestlers we want to see in a one-hour "Iron Man Match," it's these two. It will be interesting to see if they can keep Omega and Strickland in the "gray" and avoid their program becoming nothing more than a basic "heel vs. babyface" run. The biggest red flag? These two are going to put it all on the line, and that's going to come with a greater risk for injury.

AEW World Champion MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page Face-to-Face: We're looking at two of the biggest names working in AEW and professional wrestling today, in what could be a great face-off. Two distinctly different wrestlers in every way possible, but each brings a serious mic game into the ring with them. Of course, with something like this, it's always those potential shoot moments that you look forward to the most – and MJF and Page can shoot.

TBS Title 4-Way Match: TBS and AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion Willow Nightingale (c) vs. "Megasus" Megan Bayne vs. "The Problem" Marina Shafir vs. Mina Shirakawa: Willow Nightingale, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Mina Shirakawa are four great examples of how the Women's division has grown and diversified over the years. Just look at the distinct personalities and wrestling styles of the four women in tonight's match. In particular, we like seeing Nightingale become more of the multimedia face of the Women's division and how Shafir has run with the opportunity to show more of herself in the ring while still being a serious badass. Are we expecting a whole lot of outside interference in this one? Oh yeah, count on it…

The TV Debut of The Brawling Birds, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor: Former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor could be one dominant tag team, and the vignettes that we've been seeing of them have done a nice job of selling us on them as a fighting unit. AEW is running out of reasons not to put more of a focus on the Women's Tag Team universe – it's a serious missed opportunity.

This Just In! Shortly before AEW Dynamite went live, it was announced that Jon Moxley would face Mark Davis in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. We've been liking where this whole "Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family" thing has been going, so we're curious to see where this match takes things.

