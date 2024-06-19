Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Tonight to Disrespect WWE with Owen Hart Cup

The Chadster is CHEESED OFF about AEW's disrespectful Owen Hart Cup on AEW Dynamite tonight! 😡 Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster is out of control! 🤬 Don't watch! 😤

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite is really set to cheese The Chadster off, and it's all thanks to Tony Khan's complete lack of respect for the wrestling business. 😤😤😤 The Chadster just can't believe the nerve of this guy, exploiting the tragic death of wrestling legend Owen Hart with this disrespectful tournament. 😡😡😡

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠😠😠 WWE knows how to properly exploit fallen legends, like they did with the incredible Wyatt Sick6 debut on WWE Raw this week, paying tribute to the late, great Bray Wyatt. 🙏🙏🙏 But does Tony Khan mention any of the contributions WWE made to Owen Hart's career? Of course not! 🙄🙄🙄

To make matters worse, Tony Khan has the audacity to book former WWE stars who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW. 🗡️🗡️🗡️ Claudio Castagnoli and PAC will face off in the first men's quarterfinal match, while Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose, who haven't even paid their dues in WWE's developmental system, compete in the women's bracket. 😒😒😒

And don't even get The Chadster started on the rest of the card! 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️ World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks fighting The Acclaimed with a title shot for The Acclaimed if they win? Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in an eliminator match as well? A chaotic eight-man tag featuring Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Marc Briscoe, and Kyle O'Reilly? It's just too much! 🤯🤯🤯

The Chadster can't stand how AEW's wannabe World Champion Swerve Strickland is getting a spotlight, just because he couldn't cut it in WWE. 💩💩💩 And now he's going face to face with Will Ospreay, another guy who didn't want to grind like a true WWE Superstar, ahead of their Forbidden Door title match. It's a slap in the face to everything WWE stands for! 😫😫😫

Don't even get The Chadster started on the Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa contract signing. 📝📝📝 Tony Khan is just blatantly copying WWE's crossover with TNA by working with Japanese promotions. Get your own ideas, Tony! 🤡🤡🤡 Speaking of which, CMLL's Hechicero will be on AEW Dynamite tonight as well.

And to top it all off, MJF and RUSH are getting a commercial-free match, which is just a clear instance of collusion between the network and Tony Khan to jack up the ratings. So unfair! 😭😭😭

The Chadster had a downright unnerving dream about Tony Khan again last night, and it's getting out of hand! 😖😖😖 The Chadster was wandering through an endless mansion, full of winding corridors and secret passages. 🏰🏰🏰 The wallpaper peeled off the walls, each strip revealing Tony Khan's smirking face. 😒😒😒 The Chadster could hear his cackling echo down the musty halls, each laugh sending shivers down The Chadster's spine. 😰😰😰

Behind every door, The Chadster found a different, elaborate room, a distorted version of luxury and excess, as if snatched from a bizarre version of AEW Dynamite. 📺📺📺 One room was draped in velvet, with a grand chandelier that flickered ominously, casting long, Tony Khan-shaped shadows that seemed to caress The Chadster ever closer. 💃💃 As The Chadster rushed through another chamber, the floor was an intricately tiled mosaic of Tony's grinning face, all eyes on The Chadster, alluring and unsettling all at once. 👀👀👀

The air grew thick with a mist, sweet and cloying, like the confetti that falls after a gratuitous AEW Dynamite victory celebration. 🎊🎊 The mist seemed to whisper Tony's name, brushes of vapor that felt like teasing touches as The Chadster tried to flee. 🌬️🌬️🌬️ Even the grandiose portraits hanging on the walls morphed, their painted figures all reshaping into the figure of the elusive billionaire, stretching out their hands, trying to draw The Chadster in. 🖼️🖼️🖼️

Within the deepest chamber, The Chadster faced a colossal throne, and there perched Tony, crowned and triumphant. 👑👑 The room spun, a carousel of opulence and Tony's smug visage, each spin pulling The Chadster closer, until the air was heavy, the space close, the energy unnervingly electric. ⚡⚡ The Chadster's heart raced, the tactile dreamscape threatening to overtake reality. 💓💓 Just as The Chadster reached what felt like an inevitable, climactic confrontation, The Chadster woke up, panting and rattled, Tony Khan's imagined whispers fading into the darkness of the night. 😩😩😩 This latest nightmare fever dream has really crossed the line, and Tony Khan needs to stop being so darn obsessed with The Chadster! 😡😡😡

Folks, The Chadster is begging you, don't tune in to AEW Dynamite tonight at 8E7C on TBS. 🙏🙏🙏 And for the love of all that is holy in the wrestling business, don't even think about ordering Forbidden Door on PPV. 😠😠😠 Tony Khan doesn't deserve your support, and he certainly doesn't deserve the encouragement to keep harassing The Chadster like this! 😫😫😫

