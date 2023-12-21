Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, Riho, saraya, toni storm, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Women's Championship Feud is Jingle Hell for WWE Fans

Disrespected WWE loyalists, The Chadster exposes AEW's Holiday Bash & how it's cheesed off true wrestling fans during the festive season! 🎄🤼‍♂️

Article Summary AEW Dynamite's Holiday Bash called out for its "impatient" booking.

Saraya's tactics during the women’s match labeled disingenuous.

Accusations of telegraphed storytelling with Mariah May's antics.

Claim that AEW has dampened the holiday spirit with its programming.

The Chadster 🤨 is here to talk about the so-called "Holiday Bash." And yeah, Auughh man! So unfair! 🙄 Last night's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash was another slap in the face from Tony Khan, 🐍 and it's clear the guy has an agenda against everything The Chadster holds dear, especially during the holidays, The Chadster's third favorite time of the year!

So let's dive into the disrespectfest that was the Saraya vs. Riho match. 😡 Right outta the gate, we've got the stipulation that the winner faces "Timeless" Toni Storm 👸 for the AEW Women's World Title at AEW Worlds End – talk about skipping over proper build-up like WWE masterfully does, where the challenger and champion face each other over and over for weeks before the title match. Saraya and Riho's match opened with what some may misinterpret as "energy" – but what The Chadster sees as impatient, on-the-fly booking. 📚

Riho brings what they call "innovated offense," which is clearly code for "not what WWE would do, so it's wrong." 😤 And Saraya? Hiding behind security and taking cheap shots like she wouldn't last a second in WWE's squared circle these days. 🤼‍♀️ Then you have Toni Storm joining the commentary team. When has Storm ever been known for her articulate promo skills like the legends of WWE? The answer is simple – she hasn't!

Riho threw herself around with double stomps and charging double knees, showcasing that unruly AEW style that flips tradition the bird🖕– It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! Then the match ended with Riho becoming the number one contender. 🏆 Like the holidays aren't stressful enough, now The Chadster has to deal with this tomfoolery!

But hold on to your White Claw seltzers, it gets worse. 😤 Mariah May, a so-called Toni Storm fan, attacks Riho. 🚨 Could this be any more telegraphed? Mariah May is blatantly going to betray Storm. It's as obvious as the lyrics in a Smash Mouth song – it might as well be "Walking on the Sun" cause this storyline is going nowhere fast. 🎶

And where was Ruby Soho in all this? Watching from backstage like it's some kind of profound statement? Puh-lease. WWE would have her in the mix, making moments instead of lurking in the shadows!!!

Speaking of moments, The Chadster needs to take a breather and remember the good times, like blasting "All Star" cruising in the Mazda Miata. 😌 But even that can't erase how Tony Khan has all but ruined the holidays with this absolute nonsense. It feels like enduring that Mariah Carey Christmas song on an endless loop – once can be charming, more than that, and it's an assault on the senses! 🎄

So unfair that the holidays should be tainted by AEW's booking when they should be about relaxation and gearing up for the Chadster's second favorite time of the year, WWE's WrestleMania season. 🎅🏻 And don't even get The Chadster started on his #1 favorite time of the year, Groundhog Day, the peak of sensuality and anticipation – something AEW clearly knows nothing about!

In closing, AEW's booking is as tasteful as a lump of coal in a stocking. 🧦 Tony Khan still doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, but you loyal WWE fans deserve to know the cringefest that occurred. Rely on The Chadster to fill you in because The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists left, standing strong with Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger in The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club. 📝

Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, it's time to go remind Keighleyanne about WWE's superiority and how Tony Khan owes us both an apology for what he's done to The Chadster's holidays and life. 😤 Auughh man! So unfair!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!