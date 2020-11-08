AEW Full Gear Results – Hangman Page and Kenny Omega Finally Collide

At AEW Full Gear, former partners Hangman Page and Kenny Omega battled for a shot at the AEW World Championship. Who won? Find out here.

At Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, close to 1,000 fans are in attendance for AEW's November PPV, Full Gear, that sees every title in the company (and some not in the company) on the line. Serena Deeb defends the NWA Championship on the Buy-In pre-show. Orange Cassidy takes on The Dark Order's John Silver. Matt Hardy takes on Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match. Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose. MJF faces Chris Jericho for the opportunity to join the Inner Circle. Darby Allin challenges Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The Young Bucks challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and if they lose, they can never challenge for those belts again! And finally, Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against Eddie Kingston.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel. Joe Biden is the next president, and people are partying in the streets. You love to see it! And on top of that, AEW Full Gear is happening tonight. Don't worry if you're out in the streets celebrating Donald Trump losing… I've got you covered! Results for every match will be posted here on Bleeding Cool along with, well, usually it's snarky analysis, but I have to admit I'm in a pretty good mood tonight, as are a lot of people. One guy, in particular, is not, but that's only adding to it.

As AEW Full Gear kicks off, Joe Biden is supposed to be giving his first speech as President-Elect of the United States of America. Look, I'm not a huge fan of Joe Biden. He's got a lot of issues, but he has one really great thing going for him: he's not Donald Trump. Plus, just think about all the Trump sycophants who will also be ousted because of this. Bill Barr. Betsy DeVos. Well, all of them, really. God, it will be nice to see them all go.

Don Callis joins the commentary team to call the first match with JR, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone. The first match is, arguably, the most anticipated of the PPV: Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega. Omega comes out first, with an elaborate intro from Justin Roberts and dancing girls with brooms. Hangman Page is next, with his regular entrance. JR says he saw Page earlier, and he looked like "a bunch of long-tail cats in a room full of rocking chairs."

They have a match, possibly the quintessential AEW opening match. A hot angle, a hot crowd, fast-paced action. Both men are on their games tonight, pulling out all the stops. Some highlights: a moonsault off the guardrail on the outside by Omega reminiscent of something Sabu would do (except Omega doesn't botch it), a powerbomb on the ramp by Page, and the finish, which sees Omega with PAge up on his shoulders, fighting like hell to hit the One-Winged-Angel and succeeding.

Kenny Omega defeats Hangman Page to win the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

That was a killer match, and it ended the right way. This isn't the end of the Page/Omega story. It's the start of a chapter that, I hope, will see Omega win the AEW World Championship and Page eventually defeat him to end the journey that began at the very beginning of AEW when Page lost the first AEW Championship match to Chris Jericho.

It looks like Biden was waiting for this match to be over before starting his press conference, as Kamala Harris is just coming out now. Respect, Biden/Harris!

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of AEW Full Gear continues.

