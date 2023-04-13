AEW Reportedly Eyeing CM Punk Summer Return; Saturday Show a Factor? According to a Fighful Select report, AEW is eyeing a June return for CM Punk - and the new Saturday show could be a factor in all of this.

Oh, what a difference well less than a month makes in the world of professional wrestling – especially when we're talking about the ongoing drama between CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), and AEW head Tony Khan. Because just when you thought a deleted Instagram Stories post would seal the deal on Punk's return? Well… there's this. Teasing a major update was on the way through Fightful Select (sponsor it here), Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Punk's AEW return is being eyed for the June 21st AEW Dynamite on TBS (with discussions still ongoing regarding whether or not his return will be announced prior to the date).

Sapp's report comes after earlier reporting this week from several sites (including Fighful) that Punk had expressed an interest in returning (either working with or apart from Omega and The Young Bucks) and that The Elite's initial pushback against the idea of Punk returning may have softened over time as contract negotiations continued to play out. Though reaffirming that the company's plans could change at any time, Sapp also reported that Punk and Omega & the Young Bucks haven't met yet, but that Punk is reportedly interested in setting one up. In addition, there was also talk of a meeting between Punk and Chris Jericho, but it wasn't clear if that was in the planning stages or has taken place.

And maybe that's where the long-rumored-and-seeming-to-become-a-reality new Saturday AEW show could come in. Rumblings of a show airing on Saturdays at 6 pm ET began to grow two months ago (possibly "AEW Collison") as details came in across a number of sites. Sapp references the show as a potential way of keeping Punk and The Elite apart. "There's been a lot more traction within Warner Bros Discovery about an impending announcement of a prime time Saturday show being designed for a bit of a soft roster split to accommodate the preferences of talent who wanted to stay separate of the particular situations," Sapp notes. "Talent we've spoken to have heard the discussions about a new show but haven't heard about Punk's possible impending return."