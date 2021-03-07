AEW Revolution Preview: Full Card for Tonight's PPV

AEW Revolution emanates tonight from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Airing on PPV, B/R Live, and Fite (depending on your region), AEW Revolution kicks off at 8PM Eastern, with the Buy-In Pre-Show starting a half-hour earlier and airing on YouTube, social media, elsewhere There are eight matches booked for the main card, plus on major segment as Paul Wight will reveal AEW's newest signing, a "major star in the world of wrestling" according to Tony Khan. The Buy-In also features a single match, with Thunder Rosa and Riho teaming up to take on Britt Baker and Rebel.

On the main card of AEW Revolution, the main event sees Jon Moxley challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. The Women's World Championship is also on the line as champion Hikaru Shida defends against the winner of the Eliminator tournament, Ryo Mizunari. Also, The Young Bucks defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against the Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and MJF. In other AEW Revolution matches with championship implications, The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, featuring Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero M, Lance Archer, Max Castor, and a mystery competitor (not the same person as Paul Wight's mystery person), will crown a new number one contender for the TNT Championship, while a Casino Tag Team Royale match will pit Private Party, Santana and Ortiz, The Butcher and the Blade, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Top Flight, and Bear Country against each other for a shot at the Tag Team Championships.

And also happening at AEW Revolution, Sting and Darby Allin face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight. Hangman Page takes on Matt Hardy in a Big Money Match, with the winner getting the loser's earnings for the first quarter of 2021. And Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor team up to face Miro and Kip Sabian. Bleeding Cool will be churning out as many clickbait articles as possible from the PPV, so strap in Sunday night for exciting commentary about the show broken up into highly valuable clickable morsels.