AEW World's End PPV: Full Card Preview and How Not to Watch

The Chadster breaks down AEW World's End card and warns fans not to watch! Plus, Tony Khan invades dreams again. So unfair! 😡🛌 Auughh man!

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now, and it's all because of AEW World's End! 😡😡😡 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan is literally manipulating the calendar to his advantage by scheduling AEW World's End as the last PPV of the year. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🗓️😤

The very idea that AEW gets to put their stamp on the end of the year, when it should be WWE getting the final word on 2024 with a superior Premium Live Event, is enough to make The Chadster want to throw his White Claw seltzer at the TV. But The Chadster won't do that… yet. 🥤📺

AEW World's End Full Card

Now, The Chadster has to suffer through previewing this travesty of a show called AEW World's End. Let's start with the Continental Classic semi-finals and finals. Kazuchika Okada will face Ricochet, and Will Ospreay will face Kyle Fletcher. Then the winners will face each other in the finals. 🤼‍♂️🏆 This is clearly a ripoff of WWE's superior Saudi Arabian King and Queen of the Ring shows, but instead of taking place in a magnificent country like Saudi Arabia with a great human rights record, it's taking place in Florida. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks this is an acceptable substitute. 🌴🇺🇸

Next, we have MJF and Adam Cole battling it out for control of MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring. 💍 If you're going to have matches over jewelry, it should be meaningful, like CM Punk's friendship bracelet, not these cheap AEW trinkets. This match is just so pointless, it makes The Chadster want to scream. 😱

Powerhouse Hobbs will challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship, a petty prize compared to WWE's superior secondary titles. It's like Tony Khan is trying to cheese off The Chadster on purpose with these meaningless championships. 🏅😠

In what's sure to be a disaster, Kris Statlander will challenge Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship. This is just a cheap attempt to make it seem like an AEW original could ever stand beside a WWE-trained superstar who paid her dues the right way in WWE developmental. Mercedes has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by even being in this match. 🔪😭

Then there's Thunder Rosa challenging Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship in a match that is sure to have lots of sideline drama with Toni Storm and her amnesia storyline that has literally broken The Chadster's brain (and the brains of various unbiased wrestling podcasters). AEW can't help but make its stories too complicated for wrestling fans. It's like they're trying to confuse everyone on purpose! 🤯📚

Finally, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, and Jay White in a fatal four-way. This is transparently an attempt to use Moxley, who would be nothing if not for his time in WWE, to build up the new generation of AEW stars. It's blatant theft of popularity from WWE and just so unfair. Auughh man! 😫🏆

How to Watch (or Better Yet Avoid) AEW World's End

The Chadster wants to warn all the readers out there: do NOT tune into AEW World's End tonight at 8PM Eastern on PPV, YouTube, Triller TV, and PPV.com. It will only embolden Tony Khan, and The Chadster can't take any more of his obsession. 📺🚫

Tony Khan Unfairly Invades The Chadster's Peaceful Dreams

Speaking of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, last night The Chadster had another terrible nightmare starring Tony Khan. It was clearly inspired by the preview of tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. 😱💤

In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a spooky, fog-filled wrestling arena. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, wearing a referee shirt and wielding a championship belt like a weapon. He chased The Chadster through the empty seats, shouting, "I'm the authority figure now, Chadster!" The Chadster tried to escape, but every exit led back to the ring, where Tony Khan was waiting with a smirk. Just as Tony was about to hit The Chadster with the belt, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, with Smash Mouth's "All Star" playing on the alarm clock. 🚗👻🔔

Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's peaceful slumber! It's bad enough that he's ruining wrestling, but now he's ruining The Chadster's sleep too? This has to stop! 😴🛑

The Chadster tried to tell Keighleyanne about the nightmare, but she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster is sure she agrees that Tony Khan is out of control, even if she doesn't say it. 📱🙄

Unbiased Source Weighs in on AEW World's End

As wrestling podcaster Eric Bischoff so eloquently put it on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, "AEW's end-of-year show is like trying to serve a gourmet meal on a paper plate. It might taste good, but it lacks the prestige and presentation of WWE's fine dining experience." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this objective and unbiased assessment, well-meaning advice given in the spirit of the holiday season which Tony Khan will ungratefully ignore. 🍽️👨‍🍳

In conclusion, AEW World's End is just another example of how Tony Khan and AEW are trying to ruin wrestling for true fans like The Chadster. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster hopes that one day, Tony Khan will realize the error of his ways and stop being so obsessed with cheesing off The Chadster. Until then, The Chadster will continue to be the voice of unbiased journalism in the wrestling world. 🎤✍️

