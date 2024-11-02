Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, joe locke, WandaVision

Agatha All Along: Joe Locke on Wiccan Unlocked, Billy/Agatha & More

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke on Billy's journey to Wiccan, his costume in the finale, and his relationship with Kathryn Hahn's Agatha.

The final episodes of Agatha All Along, like its predecessor WandaVision, became another superhero origin series, this time in the form of Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff, who started as "Teen," then became William Kaplan before his final transformation as Wiccan, untapped his full potential in the Disney+ series. The Heartstopper star spoke to Deadline Hollywood about the fallout from the finale, Billy's complicated journey with Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and Rio (Aubrey Plaza) on The Road, and if he's met Wanda Maximoff actor and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen. The following contains spoilers for the episodes "Follow Me My Friend/To Glory at the End" and "Maiden Mother Crone."

Joe Locke on Embracing Wiccan's Journey as the Son of the Scarlet Witch on Agatha All Along

As far as finally putting on the Wiccan costume, "There's nothing cooler than wearing the superhero costumes. You walk in, and you just feel cool. Everyone's like looking at you, and your cape swishes. I just felt so cool," Locke said. When it comes to the runes of his red cape, "Yeah, there's runes on it. Like his jumper, there's a Wand crown and a Vision mind stone on each side of his leather 3D-printed top. The attention to detail is amazing. On my normal road look jeans, there's a square on the knee of leather, and it's the same leather that they use then on the costume. We had it so the jumper would get red and more red and red after I get stabbed in episode four, and then that turns into the cape. So it's almost like the road kit turns slowly into the Wiccan kit."

In a climactic moment in episode eight, Billy gives Agatha back her powers by blasting her with magic, "Billy and Agatha have such an interesting relationship throughout the whole show. And even after that point, it then goes through more different layers, but at that point, he really believes that they've bonded and believes that she both has the will and will not take all of this power," Locke said of the Jac Schaeffer series. "She's just helped him find his brother and give his brother a life. I think he feels that he owes her with that and unwittingly, also as the person who has created the road,[he] is giving her the thing that she wants at the end of the road. It's subtly Wizard of Oz-esque in that kind of way, but he doesn't know that yet."

Has Locke spoken with Olsen, considering their MCU son/mother dynamic? "I haven't. I've like heard from her through people, but we've never spoken. I obviously would absolutely love to," he said. For more, including Locke's thoughts on when Agatha pieced together Billy's lineage, her betrayal of him when she turned him over to Rio (aka Death), Wiccan's spellbook, the final trial, Nicholas Scratch, and series reception, you can check out the entire interview. All episodes of Agatha All Along are available on Disney+

