Heartstopper Season 3 "Goes to A New Place We Haven't Seen Before"

Director Euros Lyn (The Radleys) spoke with Bleeding Cool about the success of Netflix's Heartstopper and previewed the third season.

Euros Lyn is one of the more accomplished UK directors over the past quarter-century with the bulk of his work in television. One of his biggest accomplishments was also one of his earliest ones was helping to conceptualize the modern revival of Doctor Who with stars Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, and Matt Smith during their respective times playing The Doctor across 12 episodes across five seasons, and nine episodes of the spinoff Torchwood. He's also worked on other major franchises like Sherlock, Black Mirror, Broadchurch, Gracepoint, Netflix's Daredevil, and HBO's His Dark Materials. While promoting his latest supernatural black comedy and thriller, The Radleys for Lionsgate, Lyn spoke with Bleeding Cool about the mainstream positive reception for the Netflix drama series Heartstopper, its realistic portrayal of LGBTQ life, and previews season three.

Heartstopper is a British coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama series from Alice Oseman, who also wrote the webcomic and graphic novel, and stars Joe Locke (Agatha All Along) and Kit Connor (The Wild Robot) as Charlie and Nick, respectively, as the recently outed Charlie falls in love with his classmate, Nick, who's a popular Year 11 rugby player.

Heartstopper Director Euros Lyn Previews a "More Nuanced" Season Three

Bleeding Cool: How do you feel about the success of 'Heartstopper,' working with Alice Oseman, and stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor – and what can we look forward to for season three coming up?

Lyn: That was an amazing project to work on. To get to make a teen queer love story that finds a crossover mainstream audience across the world and moves people so deeply was a huge honor. Season three, which is launched within a couple of weeks, and there are some exciting and darker themes we get to explore. One of the things the show's done so well is balancing that optimism and hope that queer people have a place in the world. You know what? Not everything is sweetness and light, and queer people have a tough, too. [Season three is] a much more nuanced season and goes to a new place we haven't seen before.

Season three of Heartstopper, which also stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Rhea Norwood, Fisayo Akinade, and Chetna Pandya, premieres October 3rd on Netflix. The Radleys, which stars Damien Lewis, Kelly Macdonald, and Sophia Di Martino, is available in theaters, digital, and on-demand on October 4th.

