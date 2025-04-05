Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: X-23;X-Men

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #5 Preview: Cyber Showdown on the Highway

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #5 hits stores this Wednesday as Laura teams up with Bucky Barnes to take down a HYDRA scientist's deadly robot army. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary Laura Kinney: Wolverine #5 hits stores Wednesday, featuring a HYDRA scientist's robot army unleashed on our heroes

Laura teams up with Bucky Barnes to take on the mechanical menace in a high-stakes highway showdown

Preview showcases the action-packed battle between mutant, cyborg, and robotic forces

HYDRA ATTACK! A deranged HYDRA scientist has unleashed his deadly robots, but LAURA KINNEY, THE WOLVERINE, and BUCKY BARNES, THE REVOLUTION, fight metal with metal as the claws, cybernetics and tentacles fly! Our heroes have traveled a great distance to stop this threat, but will everyone make it out of this road trip alive?

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #5

by Erica Schultz & Giada Belviso, cover by Elena Casagrande

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621032900511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621032900516 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #5 ALEX MALEEV X-23 VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032900521 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #5 E.J. SU VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032900531 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #5 ALEX MALEEV X-23 VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

