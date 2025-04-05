Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Savage Crucible Shield of D'Zaera 2025 Konclusive Figure Revealed

Step into the world of Savage Crucible with a new Konclusive release as the Shield of D'Zaera arrives at cons for 2025

D'Zaera is an albino lizard warrior with accessories like a cape and sword.

Find limited edition figures at conventions, online drops, and Big Bad Toy Store.

Savage Crucible offers a unique 6.5-7 inch collectible action figure line.

While we cover many mainstream toys from McFarlane Toys, Marvel Legends, and Hot Toys, there are plenty of other incredible companies out there. Third-party toy companies have really started to take off, like the Plunderlings from Lone Coconut, Mythic Legions from Four Horsemen, and Savage Crucible from Harvinger Studios. Savage Crucible is a newer series that hit the mark last year after a successful Kickstarter campaign. The idea behind the series is an island that has transported deadly warriors and tribes from throughout time and space. These figures are purchased online, at specific retailers, and at conventions around the country. However, to make things more interesting, Savage Crucible has Konclusive exclusives, which are limited edition figures that can only be found through giveaways, at conventions, or special online drops.

As a new year arrives, Harvinger Studios has unveiled its next Konclusive exclusive with the Shield of D'Zaera. This albino warrior will make a deadly addition to your collection and will feature an impressive set of accessories. This will consist of a potion bottle, removable armor, a fabric cape, two alternate heads, and a sword with a sheath. This is a pretty impressive release, and it is nice to see limited edition releases arrive from the company, adding that iconic hunt all fans desire. Big Bad Toy Store is one of the official locations to acquire Savage Crucible, and the Shield of D'Zaera is currently up for purchase at $49.99.

Savage Crucible Shield of D'Zaera Konclusive 2025 Exclusive

"Welcome to the World of Savage Crucible! The 6.5-7 inch line is a highly articulated action figure line with a ton of part pop and swap ability. We have tried are best to focus on the themes, character types, mold use, articulation and other aspects that we enjoy as collectors."

"Outside of KICKSTARTER there will be two ways to obtain Konclusive! figures at direct pricing. One: Limited amounts will be available at conventions that the team attends. Two: Limited Amounts will be made available through online contest via Social Media such as Instagram and Facebook. We realize that not all fans can fly across the country to obtain exclusive convention figures. As such these figures will be offered at multiple shows throughout the Country."

