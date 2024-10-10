Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, WandaVision

Agatha All Along: Looking at That Big Reveal; [SPOILER] Posts Reaction

Let's take a look at that big reveal at the end of the latest episode of Disney+'s Agatha All Along - with [SPOILER] posting a reaction.

If the ending to the fifth chapter of Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along is to be taken at face value, then we just got an impactful answer to a very serious question. In the interest of not diving too deeply into "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" territory, we'll try to keep specific details to a minimum – that said, you should probably prepare to get spoiled if you keep reading from this point…

Near the end of Episode 5: "Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power" (directed by Rachel Goldberg and written by Laura Monti), Teen (Joe Locke) confronts Agatha (Hahn) over some seriously fatal stuff that had just gone down, with the two getting into a nasty exchange. But Agatha crosses a line when she drops this on Teen: "You're so much like your mother." Well, you can imagine that was taken well at all – with Teen showing that he's got a whole lot of blue magic raging inside of him after all. Before we know it, Agatha – and then Lilia (Patti LuPone) and Jen (Sasheer Zamata) – are left to drown in the sentient mud as Teen looks on. Before we know it, Teen is staring on as a blue crown appears on his head – one with more than a striking resemblance to what his mother, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka Scarlet Witch, previously wore. And just to make sure the point was getting across, we've got Billie Eilish's "You Should See Me in a Crown" playing.

During WandaVision, we learn that Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard) were created by Wanda as part of the sitcom world Westview that she created – along with resurrecting Vision (Paul Bettany). With Billy, Wanda had a son whose powers were similar to hers – except Billy's magic was blue as compared to Wanda's red magic. Tommy and Billy were 13 years old when Wanda finally lifted the spell on Westview, resulting in the brothers and Vision disappearing. With Agatha All Along taking place three years after the original series, the timelines would seem to line up – and we've gotten clues along the way, like the reference to Teen being "originally" born in Eastview and that "a lot happened" to him when he was 13 years old (ages lining up). Could Teen/Billy be looking for a way to bring his mother back after things went really, really bad in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? While we wait for (hopefully) more answers next week, here's a look at Locke's social media reaction shortly after the episode hit:

