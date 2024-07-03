Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, disney plus, Marvel Studios, WandaVision

Agatha All Along "Really Fun," "Marvel Brand of Scary": Winderbaum

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum calls Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along, "a fun ride but a dangerous one."

When we last checked in with Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along, series head writer & executive producer Jac Schaeffer discussed the "witchy" dynamic that we can expect from the "WandaVision" spinoff when it hits screens on September 18th (more on that in a minute). Earlier today, we learned more about the series from Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studio's Head of Television, Streaming, and Animation. During this week's episode of The Official Marvel Podcast, Winderbaum teased that the series is "really scary" and that fans should expect a "fun" but "dangerous" ride. "'Agatha' is really fun, but it's really scary. And it gets quite dramatic. She's an amazing anti-hero, and that show… it lures you in with the fun of Halloween, and before you know it, you're crying. I'll put it to you that way," he revealed – before adding, "It's a Marvel brand of scary. It's a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It's a fun ride but a dangerous one."

In the current issue of Empire, Schaeffer offered some insights into the "disparate, mixed bag of witches" that viewers can expect – and that lineup includes Patti LuPone's Lilia, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon, and Ali Ahn's Alice. "What they have in common is that they're covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy, and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions, and you need them to work together?" A whole bunch of chaos magic, you'd expect," Schaeffer shared.

In terms of the music that viewers can expect from "Agatha All Along" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Schaeffer notes that a number of aspects of witch lore will be targeted. "[Where] 'WandaVision' played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are. Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches?" And what about our lead witch? Should we expect her wicked ways to get even more wicked? It looks like we're going to get a chance to see some other side of Agatha. "We certainly didn't want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha's true heart," the series creator added.

Joining Hahn on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaeffer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.

