Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Emma Caulfield Ford on Hahn, MCU Phase 5, More Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Emma Caulfield Ford discusses working with Kathryn Hahn, Marvel's MCU Phase 5, and more.

On the list of upcoming Marvel Studios & Disney+ projects, the studio & streamer's Kathryn Hahn-starring "WandaVision" spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, is definitely at the top for us. Last month, we got our first major tease at what's to come from series star Joe Locke, who posted an image teasing a trip to "Agnes of Westview" in our immediate future. And then, during the red carpet premiere event for Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we had a chance to hear from Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor/ "Dottie Jones") regarding what it was like working with Hahn behind the scenes, the MCU moving into Phase 5, and any advice she might have for "Quantumania" stars Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton.

Joining Hahn on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming. Now, here's a look at Caulfield sharing some thoughts on "Agatha," Hahn, and the MCU:

Emma Caulfield Ford on trying to enjoy Marvel's Phase 5: "I'm continually surprised about how they evolve. I'm not one to try to figure things out." #AntManAndTheWasp https://t.co/274r8X3JwO pic.twitter.com/XgxBCsoxuY — Variety (@Variety) February 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'… I haven't talked about it yet. It's a fun character. I'll just say, speaking of manifestations… it's all coming together for me with this part," Plaza shared during a recent interview regarding joining the streaming series. And Plaza made clear her true motivation for signing on. "Kathryn Hahn, she's a friend of mine; I've known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in 'Parks and Recreation''10 years ago, but I've never gotten to work with her, really. She's one of the most incredible actresses that's working today. She's a friend of mine. She speaks my language. To be able to get on screen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what's driving me. I think it's cool that it's Marvel and all that, but I'm really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn." Here's a chance to check out the full episode of the In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, where Plaza also discusses Emily the Criminal and HBO's The White Lotus, touches upon Francis Ford Coppolla's upcoming Megalopolis, and more:

