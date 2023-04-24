Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Patti LuPone Confirms Singing Witches Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Patti LuPone shared a few more details on the WandaVision spinoff series.

Just when you thought Patti LuPone (Beau Is Afraid) was done sharing details on her character in Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Coven of Chaos, she had a little bit more to pass along. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lupone confirmed that the coven in the streaming series will be a singing coven. "Our lead singer is Kathryn [Hahn]. I'm singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez." When asked what it was like singing back-up for this go-around, LuPone added, "I said, 'Listen, I don't harmonize. I've always been a soprano. I've always been on the top line.' But it's just been great fun. There's no CGI, either. What I am seeing on this show is craft."

Last week while visiting the daytime talk show The View, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked about how things are going with the streaming series, and LuPone began letting the details flow. "It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone shared. "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches, and the witches are Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar – if anybody knows 'Heartstopper' – is Joe Locke."

Here's everything you need to know about Calderu in the Marvel Comics world (including connections to the Book of Cagliostro), with LuPone describing her character as "a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot." Joining Hahn & LuPone on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.